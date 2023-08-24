Gareth Liddiard 2023 Australia tour: Tickets, dates, venues & more 

Gareth Liddiard has announced a new tour, titled Strange Tourist 2023, which is scheduled to take place from November 11, 2023, to November 30, 2023, in venues across Australia. The tour is in celebration of the thirteen-year anniversary of the singer's debut album of the same name.

The tour, which coincides with the vinyl reissue of the album, is also a means of supporting the singer's bandmate, Fiona Kitschin, in her battle against cancer. The tour was announced via the official Instagram page of the singer's band TFS:

Tickets for the tour are currently on sale and are priced at $54 plus processing fees, depending upon the venue and seating choice. Tickets can be purchased at the band's official website (https://www.tropicalfuckstormrecords.com/)

Gareth Liddiard to celebrate his debut album with a tour

Gareth Liddiard released his debut solo studio album, Strange Tourist, on October 1, 2010. The album, a concept album based on the themes of war, drugs and existential reflection of fame and of the public gaze, was not a commercial success. Critics, however, noted its themes and tonality. The album is now considered to be an underrated masterpiece.

Gareth Liddiard is embarking on the tour in celebration of the album. The full list of dates and venues for the Gareth Liddiard Australia tour is given below:

November 8, 2023 –Adelaide, Australia at The Gov

November 9, 2023 – Perth, Australia at The Rechabite

November 11, 2023 – Castlemaine, Australia at Theatre Royal

November 16, 2023 –Wollongong, Australia at La La La’s

November 17, 2023 –Sydney, Australia at The Factory Theatre

November 18, 2023 – Newcastle, Australia at King St

November 19, 2023 –Torquay, Australia at Torquay Hotel

November 29, 2023 –Brisbane, Australia at Old Museum

November 30, 2023 –Thornbury, Australia at Thornbury Theatre

Alongside the tour, the singer has announced a Go Fund Me page to support his partner and bandmate Fiona Kitschin, who is currently undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer. (https://gofund.me/a77716b2).

The singer, along with his band, stated in their announcement of the page that:

"We were given an initial plan that took her treatment up to late October 2023; however, a few weeks ago, we received the news that she will now have to undertake treatment until the end of April 2024, which has really messed us up financially."

The statement continues:

"When we first announced Fi’s diagnosis, we were inundated with offers of help, which we truly appreciate. But wanted to wait to take those offers up until we really needed them, and now we do.We really appreciate all of your love and support, Fi is staying strong and positive and she will see you all on the other side once we get her all fixed up."

Aside from working with TFS and The Drones alongside Fiona Kitschin and others, Gareth Liddiard is best known for his work as part of the supergroup Springtime, where he worked alongside Chris Abrahams and Jim White.