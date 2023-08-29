“Couldn’t be more false”: Selena Gomez denies claims that her new song Single Soon is about The Weeknd

Selena Gomez released her new single, Single Soon - her first in over a year - on August 25, 2023. The peppy dance track, that is also a commentary on self love and relationships, was an instant hit with her audiences upon release, driving much speculation regarding who the single could be about.

The latest such speculation involved the possibility that the number was based about the singer and the Weeknd. The speculation, posted online by the Instagram account @hollywoodlife, saw Gomez herself responding in the comments section, where she wrote:

"Couldn't be more false."

Selena Gomez's fans snub rumors that the singer's latest single is about The Weeknd

Selena Gomez's Single Soon has quickly become popular, with over 8 million views on YouTube and 5 million plus streams on Spotify within the day of the release. In the week leading upto the release of the track, there were speculations that it was about Gomez's relationship with the Weeknd. The speculation was picked up and reported by several entertainment media outlets, including Pop Crave, NME, Billboard and more.

The speculation was based majorly on a particular set of lyrics by Gomez:

"Should I do it on the phone/ Should I leave a little note/ In the pocket of his coat? (Yeah)/ Maybe I'll just disappear/ I don't wanna see a tear/ And the weekend's almost here.”

The first half of the lyrics is speculated by fans to be about the Weeknd's song, Save Your Tears, which talks about the singer leaving his loved one behind in tears. The second half containes the word "weekend," the stage name of the singer, thereby intensifying the rumors.

While a lot of fans have indulged in the speculation, others have come forward in support of the singer's dismissal of such speculation regarding the song on social media, particularly X (formerly Twitter).

Some have taken to dismissing speculative news on the matter and are amplifying her message on the same, while others have pointed out that such speculation is needlessly churning up a matter that the singer is clearly over with.

More about Selena Gomez and her music career

Selena Gomez began her professional music career with her debut studio album, Stars Dance, which was released on July 19, 2013. The album saw a major chart breakthrough, peaking as a chart topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian, and Norwegian album charts.

The singer achieved commercial acclaim with her second studio album, Revival, which was released on October 9, 2015. The album peaked, but was not as popular as her debut. However, it did earn multi-platinum certifications in Norway, Denmark and Mexico.

The singer's last major music project was her third studio album, Rare, which was released on January 10, 2010. The album peaked as a chart topper in several countries and won the Album of the Year award at the 2010 UMI Yearlies.

Aside from her music career, the artist is also known for her screen career, which includes lead roles in shows such as Wizards of Waverly Place and Only Murders in the Building.