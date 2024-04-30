The Voice season 25 episode 15: Recap and more details explored

After Teams John and Dan+Shay's Playoffs last week, Teams Reba and Chance braced for the Playoffs week on episode 15 of The Voice season 25. In the episode aired on April 29 on NBC, two players from each team went home, with three from each team progressing forward.

After Maluma and Saweetie acted as advisors to John and Dan+Shay last week, Meghan Trainor and Anthony Ramos helped out Chance and Reba on episode 15. The six players to get selected this week made for the final 12, along with the six selected in the previous week.

The final 12 will proceed to the Live Shows next week, where people will get to decide their fate through votes. The competition will intensify as only four out of those 12 will make it to the Quater Finals the following week.

What went down on episode 15 of The Voice season 25?

Making Team Reba proud was Josh Sanders who opened The Voice with the song Black Water by the Doobie Brothers, giving the perfect kickoff to episode 15. Reba called it his best performance to date and was happy he made changes to the song based on her tips at the rehearsals.

Then on The Voice was the time for Team Chance's Nedège, who chose to sing her rendition of Clocks by Coldplay. John thought that her changes to the original song were "distracting" but Chance backed her calling it a "spiritual experience".

Then came Team Reba's Justin and Jeremy Garcia, with their soulful performance of Castle on the Hill by Ed Sheeran. Dan found their energy "contagious" while John said this was their "tightest" performance to date.

Kyle Schuesler from Team Chance went with Something in the Orange by Zach Bryan because it was his sister's favorite song. Meghan's tip for him was to keep his eyes open while singing because it was important for him to engage with the audience.

Next up on The Voice was Jackie Romeo, making Team Reba proud with her take on The Story by Brandi Carlile. Her performance made Reba tear up, as she told Jackie that she did great and that she made her proud.

The performance of Serenity Arce from Team Chance was met with delightful disbelief from Shay as she went for Lose You to Love Me by Selena Gomez. John told her she "kills it every week", while Dan said he liked her "conviction".

Then on the Playoffs came Team Reba's gem, L. Rodgers, who went with All I Know So Far by Pink. After her performance, L. was advised by Anthony on how to use her mic better. Shay thought she was the best performer on Reba's team while John called her a "saturated" artist.

RLetto made Chance proud when he performed his mentor's song with Justin Bieber, Holy. And even though Chance said they didn't get to experience RLetto's full range of voice, he was proud of his performance.

Next up was Asher HaVon from Team Reba. He opted for Titanium by Sia. Chance's love for his performance became visible when he told him he would "100%" send him to the next episode if it were up to him.

Maddi Jane's was the last performance. She made Team Chance proud by going for Stay by Rihanna. Meghan was impressed by her performance and told her that she made it look easy. Shay called her a "straight diamond" while Chance complimented her on her confidence.

The tough decision to eliminate and select was made at the end of episode 15 of The Voice. Chance was the first one to go. He chose to keep Serenity Arce, Maddi Jane, and Nadège, and let go of Kyle Schuelser and RLetto.

Reba, on the other hand, kept Josh Sanders, L. Rodgers, and Asher HaVon, eliminating Justin and Jeremy Garcia, and Jackie Romeo.

The next episodes of The Voice season 25 will air on May 6 & 7, on NBC, at 8 pm ET.