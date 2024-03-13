The Voice season 25: Meet the teams

The Voice season 25 aired a brand new episode this week on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. During the segment, several more talented singers auditioned to secure their spots on the NBC reality show, and by the end of it, all four coaches filled the spots in their teams.

The latest segment started with each coach having just one spot each on their teams and the first singer herself, impressed the judges enough to earn herself a four-chair turn.

Val T. Webb chose Team Chance after the rapper appreciated her breath control and high notes. Kyle Schusler chose Team Dan + Shay because he wanted to expand his musical career with a "country aspect." Reba McEntire's team welcomed L. Rodgers into their group, followed by John Legend welcoming Olivia Rubini into his team.

The coaches complete their teams on The Voice season 25 during the March 12 episode

In The Voice season 25 episode 6, Val T. Webb, Joewun Bee, Kyle Schuesler, L Rodgers, Raina Chan, and Olivia Rubini auditioned, but two of them were unable to impress the coaches enough to secure their place in the competition.

While Joewun Bee and Raina Chan were sent packing, the others were welcomed into their respective teams by the coaches of season 25.

Each team has a total of 10 singers in their teams on The Voice 2024. These teams will now compete in a series of rounds over the next few weeks, including Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs, and Live Performance Shows.

Team Legend

OK3 (Made You Look by Meghan Trainor) Nathan Chester (Take Me to the River by Al Green) Gene Taylor (Lights by Journey) Bryan Olesen (Love Runs Out by One Republic) Jackie Romeo (Flowers by Miley Cyrus) Rivers Grayson (Babylon by David Gray) Mafe (Bésame Mucho by Consuelo Velázquez Ronnie Wilson (Pillowtalk by Zayn Malik) Zoe Levert (Better Man by Taylor Swift) Olivia Rubini (Long Long Time by Linda Ronstadt)

Team Dan + Shay

Justin and Jeremy Garcia (Story of My Life by One Direction) Ryan Argast (Speechless by Dan + Shay) Karen Waldrup (Bye-Bye by Jo Dee Messina) Frank Garcia (Love in the Dark by Adele) Madison Curbelo (Stand by Me by Ben E. King) Anya True (Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez) Ducote Talmage (Stand in My Boots by Morgan Wallen) Ryan Coleman (Ain't No Sunshine by Bill Withers) AJ Harvey (Girl From the North Country by Bob Dylan Kyle Schuesler (The Scientist by Coldplay)

Team Chance

Dani Stacy (I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor) Nadege (Get You by daniel Caeser feat. Kali Uchis) Maddi Jane (Escapism by RAYE) Gabriel Goes (What I Got by Sublime) Kamalei Kawa'a (Redemption Song by Bob Marley and The Wailers) Corey Curtis (Waiting on the World to Change by John Mayer) RLETTO (Golden Hour by JVKE) Bri Fletcher (I'm With You by Avril Lavigne) Serenity Arce (This City by Sam Fischer) Val T. Webb (Nobody's Supposed to Be Here by Deborah Cox)

Team Reba

Tae Lewis (Somebody Like You Keith Urban) Josh Sanders (Whiskey on You by Nate Smith) Donny Van Slee (Greatest Love Story by LANCO) Ashley Bryant (Last Name by Carrie Underwood) Asher HaVon (Fire to the Rain by Adele) William Alexander (Ceilings by Lizzy McAlpine) Alyssa Crosby (Hand in My Pocket by Alanis Morissette) Zeya Rae (Bellyache by Billie Eilish) Elyscia Jefferson (P.Y.T. by Michael Jackson) L. Rodgers (Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones)

The Voice season 25 is the first time Dan + Shay are appearing as coaches, while the other three are all returning judges.

John Legend is the only coach on the show with a win under his belt. Reba McEntire joined as a coach in season 24 after Shelton Blake decided to leave the NBC show.

The Voice season 25 airs two episodes weekly and starting next week, the teams will compete in 'Battles' where members of their teams will compete to advance to the knockoffs in the singing competition.