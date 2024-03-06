Fans of The Voice are familiar with John Legend as one of the show's most prominent coaches. Over the years, Legend has made multiple appearances spread across several seasons of the NBC show. He made his first appearance on The Voice back in the show's tenth season which aired in February, 2016.

All in all, Legend has appeared in a total of nine seasons on the NBC singing competition show.

After being selected through blind auditions, artists on The Voice compete in battle rounds, knockouts, playoffs, and live performance shows, with the assistance of coaches, who can influence the competition by using blocks, steals, and saves.

A look into John Legend's career and his time on The Voice

John Legend has gained international recognition as a neo soul songwriter, pianist, and more since the release of his debut album in 2004. He is also among the 18 people to have achieved the coveted EGOT status—a person who has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. The elusive EGOT title is an extremely rare honor and has so far been bestowed upon just a handful of people in total.

In the years leading up to the release of his breakthrough album, Get Lifted, in 2004, Legend performed for well-known R&B and hip-hop acts. He played the piano accompaniment for Lauryn Hill's 1998 single, Everything is Everything. Before going solo, he collaborated with celebrities Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Alicia Keys.

Legend sold his whole discography to KKR & Co. and BMG, following in the footsteps of legendary musicians like Bob Dylan and Stevie Nicks, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In 2016, for his first appearance on the show, Legend served as a battle adviser to then coach Adam Levine on The Voice.

John Legend returned to The Voice as a coach in season sixteen which aired back in February, 2019. During that season, he was able to score his first and only win on the NBC show with Maelyn Jarmon. He stayed with the show till the twenty second season.

Subsequently, John took a break from serving as the coach for a few years and once again returned to The Voice season 24 which premiered last year.

A look into The Voice coach John Legend's early life and more details

Born on December 28, 1978, in Springfield, Ohio, John Legend has a stellar academic background in addition to his internationally recognized musical ability. Legend's mother homeschooled him for a significant amount of his early years. He began high school at the age of 12, having skipped two grades.

Harvard University and Georgetown University offered him scholarships once he graduated. Eventually, he graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania in 1999.

All the previous seasons and episodes of The Voice are available on Peacock.