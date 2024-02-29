"They should ban him from having a phone": Kanye West requested Kim Kardashian to take kids out of school, internet reacts 

Kanye West put out an Instagram post on February 29 asking his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to take their kids out of a "fake school" in California. Kanye, in bold letters, said;

"KIM TAKE MY KIDS OUT OF SIERRA CANYON NOW IT'S A FAKE SCHOOL FOR CELEBRITIES THAT ARE USED BY 'THE SYSTEM."

In the caption, he explains what he means by 'the system':

"At this point everybody knows what 'the system' is code word for I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children. When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know who they daddy is."

He also called his kids' school fake on Vultures 1 anthem Carnival:

"Got my kids in a fake school we ain't."

Expand Tweet

While reacting to Kanye West's post, users took to X comment on Daily Loud's post online.

"What happened to Donda Academy", Netizens react to Kanye West's recent post

Reacting to Kanye West's post asking Kim Kardashian to take their kids out of Sierra Canyon School in California, users questioned why West doesn't enroll them in the academy he created himself, Donda Academy.

West opened the Donda Academy after expressing disappointment with the current schooling system. However, the academy was shut down after it was slammed for its practices post West's antisemitic remarks in 2022.

Some users also questioned why West wouldn't text Kim directly, instead of exposing their business on social media, while others wondered how Kim was taking decisions for their kids by herself without keeping the artist in the loop.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kanye had also expressed his stance against Sierra Canyon in 2022 while talking to Tucker Carlson:

"What they do is take all of the celebrities, the actors, the basketball players and they throw them 'em in this one school and they try to indoctrinate the kids. So, my son Psalm is brilliant. Right now, they're looking to figure out how to indoctrinate him to make him be another part of the system."

Expand Tweet

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce on November 9, 2022, after six years of marriage. Kanye is now married to Bianca Censori, while Kim is rumored to be dating Odell Beckham Jr. according to Elle.

Kim and Kanye have joint physical and legal custody of their four children; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.