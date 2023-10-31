How old is Saint West? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son shows middle finger to paparazzi, sparks debate online

A video of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint West, where he showed the middle finger to paparazzi is doing rounds of the internet. The video, shot on October 27, 2023, shows the seven-year-old with his mother and some friends outside an Islands Restaurant.

Saint showing the middle finger to paparazzi (Image via snip from X/@stillsmallz3)

The paparazzi managed to take pictures and videos of Kim and her son, but as soon as Saint West saw the camera people, he made a rude sign towards them. However, Kim Kardashian was quick enough to react to her son's gesture and immediately asked him to stop. She even pushed his hands down in an attempt to hide the gesture. The video, which has since gone viral, also has the paparazzi laughing as Saint made the rude gesture towards them.

However, internet users didn't find this video funny and began discussing seven-year-old Saint's rude gesture. Some netizens called Kim out stating that she should have taught her son some manners while others sided with Kim. They said that the paparazzi should have known better and shouldn't have clicked pictures of children without their parents' consent.

Saint West is Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's second child, born after their daughter North West. He is the former couple's first son and was born on December 5, 2015. Saint is currently seven years old and will turn eight in December.

Social media users debate over Saint West's rude gesture to paparazzi

When netizens saw the video of Saint West's rude gesture, which was shared by Pop Crave on social media, they had a lot of opinions about it. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about how at a very young age, Saint was already using incredibly rude gestures.

Others, meanwhile, discussed how the paparazzi didn't seemingly understand the meaning of privacy invasion. However, there were some users who did praise Kim Kardashian for scolding Saint for his rude gesture.

Internet users' react to the video of Saint making a rude gesture (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens weren't too pleased with Saint's rude gesture (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens called out the paparazzi for taking pictures of children without consent (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Some netizens also called out Kim Kardashian for Saint's rude gesture (Image via snip from X/@PopCrave)

As mentioned earlier, there were some people who praised Kim Kardashian for immediately scolding Saint for his actions and even tried to pull his hand down. However, there were certain others who said that she should "discipline her child" when they made such mistakes.

Saint West has shown paparazzi the middle finger a few times earlier as well

It is worth noting that this is not the first time Saint has shown his middle finger to shutterbugs or behaved rudely with them.

In September 2023, a video caught the attention of people which showed Saint showing his middle finger to the paparazzi. At the time, he was leaving a basketball game in Los Angeles with Kim Kardashian. She immediately saw him flipping paparazzi off and scolded him right there. She also tried to cover his face from the paparazzi at the time.

However, there was an incident prior to this as well when Saint behaved badly with the paparazzi. In March 2022, a video made its rounds on the internet and showed Saint West catching a glimpse of the paparazzi and yelling, "Bye, fat people," at them. At the time, Kim tried hiding his face once again as they walked away from the shutterbugs.

Kim Kardashian shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West with her former husband and rapper Kanye West.