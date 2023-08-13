Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa's friendship explored as pals spotted having dinner together

Selena Gomez and her friend Francia Raisa were spotted at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday. While there have been rumors of a fallout between the pair, they appeared to be on good terms as the paparazzi took multiple shots of the friends leaving the restaurant.

Selena even posted a picture on her Instagram story showing off the matching pair of leopard-printed shoes they were wearing at the dinner, as per People.

Francia replied to the tagged story on her own Instagram story, saying,

"No Beef just Salsa. & (That was not planned)"

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa have a meal together in LA

Selena and Francia were spotted together in California. (Images via backgrid & Instagram/@selenagomez)

On August 11, 2023, Selena Gomez went to an Italian restaurant called Geogio Baldi in Santa Monica with Francia Raisa. The paparazzi managed to click a few shots of the two friends before they left the premises after dinner.

Selena wore a black dress with long sleeves and a golden purse to the occasion. She had her hair slicked up in a small bun. Meanwhile, Francia let her hair down and wore green shorts and a plunging satin top. The pair shared Instagram stories of them coincidentally wearing the same leopard-printed pumps.

The two friends appeared to be having fun and chatting with each other, according to TMZ. The dinner date came after both Selena Gomez and Francia failed to attend each other's birthday in mid-July, fueling speculations of an ongoing misunderstanding between the two celebrities.

Although the Wizard's of Waverly Place actress didn't attend her kidney donor's birthday, she did post a series of photos of herself and Francia on her Instagram.

The post, dated July 27, 2023, read:

"Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you. ❤️"

Timeline of events about the alleged misunderstanding

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa first met in 2007. The singer gave a necklace to The Cutting Edge actress in 2015 and called her a sister as well. She said:

"A sister is a forever friend."

The same year, the superstar singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Lupus. Francia Raisa decided to give Selena her kidney to save her life in 2017.

Things started to deteriorate in November of 2022, after the release of Selena Gomez's documentary My Mind and Me, where Raisa wasn't featured.

The Monte Carlo actress, in an interview with Rolling Stone, expressed:

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong.”

Raisa seemed to have taken offense to the post as she commented "interesting" under an E! News post about the article. She later unfollowed the Look At Her Now singer.

Selena seemed to have clapped back at Francia as she commented under a fan's Tiktok of the breakdown of events. The comment read:

"Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."

However, the relationship between Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa seems to have improved this year as they post about each other regularly, as per People. Francia has also added the Rare Beauty owner back on her Instagram.