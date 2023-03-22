Fact Check: Is Selena Gomez getting married? Singer’s photo in classic wedding gown goes viral online

A picture of American actress Selena Gomez dressed in a wedding dress has gone viral over the internet.

On Wednesday, March 22, actor Steve Martin took to his Twitter handle to share a picture with the 30-year-old star linking hands with him while dressed in a classic white wedding dress, as he donned a sharp black tuxedo.

However, the picture is from the upcoming season of Hulu's hit show, Only Murders in the Building.

The 77-year-old star followed up with another tweet and shared a picture of Gomez standing alongside their co-star Martin Short, also dressed in a black tux.

Twitter reacts to Selena Gomez's picture in a wedding dress

After Selena Gomez's look from the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building dressed in a wedding dress went viral, Twitterati got excited.

Several fans posted pictures of the Same Old Love singer and pointed out that the star looks "breathtaking." Others swooned at the star's new look for the upcoming season of Hulu's hit show.

𝐊𝐄𝐕 @kevormez nothing could've prepared me to see Selena Gomez in a wedding dress, she looks stunning omfg nothing could've prepared me to see Selena Gomez in a wedding dress, she looks stunning omfg https://t.co/YnVMvN00nB

emrah 🧣(fan account) @skinnysel SELENA GOMEZ AS MABEL IN A WEDDING DRESS OMG SELENA GOMEZ AS MABEL IN A WEDDING DRESS OMG https://t.co/Vz0Gd78tTT

fran @SELSREP selena gomez in a wedding dress is something so personal to me selena gomez in a wedding dress is something so personal to me https://t.co/gp1qKePwai

K. @goodforpinks SELENA GOMEZ IN A WEDDING DRESS. THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET. SELENA GOMEZ IN A WEDDING DRESS. THAT'S IT. THAT'S THE TWEET. https://t.co/9GhYposBVM

fran @SELSREP SELENA GOMEZ IN A WEDDING DRESS? SELENA GOMEZ IN A WEDDING DRESS?😭 https://t.co/hSfi4K2Ddg

૨üm @callmelafasavar SELENA GOMEZ BREATHTAKING IN A WEDDING DRESS SELENA GOMEZ BREATHTAKING IN A WEDDING DRESS https://t.co/YYjWDp8CBn

Selena Gomez shared a BTS picture from the set of Only Murders in the Building

Along with Steve Martin, Selena Gomez also took to her Instagram handle to share two behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of OMITB dressed in the white gown.

The actress looked stunning in a lacy white dress with a tulle skirt. She completed the look with matching white gloves and a lace veil. For the pictures, she kept it casual and paired the look with chunky white boots. She captioned the series as "just a regular day at work."

In Only Murders in the Building, the plot follows Martin, Short, and Gomez, three strangers who are all interested in true crimes and find themselves in the middle of one. When someone dies horribly in their fancy Upper West Side apartment building, the three suspect murder and use their knowledge of real crimes to discover what happened.

As they record their own podcast about the case, the three start figuring out the building's long-held secrets. Even more dangerous might be the deceptions that they tell each other. Soon, the trio realizes that a murderer may be among them, and they rush to figure out all of the rising clues before it's too late.

Season 3 of Hulu's hit show is currently being filmed in New York City. It also stars Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Jesse Williams.

Aside from OMITB, Selena Gomez also has a lineup of exciting shows to work on. She will next star in Emilia Perez, Spiral, and In the Shadow of the Mountain.

