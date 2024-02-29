What did Jack Antonoff say about Kanye West? Bleachers frontman trolled over recent comments on the 'Vultures 1' artist

Jack Antonoff, the frontman of the American rock band The Bleachers has made his way into the headlines after he criticized rapper Kanye West. Antonoff said that he (Kanye) "just needs his diaper changed so badly." During an interview with the Los Angeles Times, he defended Taylor Swift while also speaking against Kanye.

“It’s been a long time since I would’ve taken Kanye’s call. I’m so incredibly bored when someone doesn’t have the sauce anymore, so they go elsewhere to shock. It’s just a remarkable waste of space,” Antonoff said.

His comments came years after Kanye and Taylor Swift's 2009 feud at the MTV VMAs. West crashed Swift's winning speech that she was awarded for the Best Female Video for her song You Belong With Me. He went on to the stage while Taylor was giving her acceptance speech and congratulated her before stating that he felt Beyoncé had the “best videos of all time.”

In his latest interview with LA Times, Jack Antonoff spoke about West and Swift's fiasco claiming that he will always support the latter. He went on to say that he was a "little b*tch sometimes."

“You come after my friend Taylor, you’re toast to me," Antonoff stated.

The statement from Jack Antonoff came right after Kanye West posted a now-deleted Instagram story for Taylor Swift earlier this month. In the story, he said that he was sure he had "been far more helpful to Taylor Swift's career than harmful."

“To all Taylor Swift fans I am not your enemy uuum Im not your friend either though lol," Ye said in the now-deleted story.

Social media users react to Jack Antonoff’s comments about Kanye West

Since their feud in 2009, anything related to Kanye West and Taylor Swift quickly becomes headlines, especially if a comment about it is made by someone. Similarly, when Jack Antonoff spoke about Ye after the latter's now-deleted Instagram story, social media was flooded with comments about the same.

However, several people were trolling and critiquing Jack Antonoff after his comments were shared by Pop Crave and other publications on X.

Social media users troll Jack for his comments against Kanye West. (Image via @PopCrave/ X)

Netizens also commented on Antonoff claiming that questioning Taylor Swift's songwriting prowess was like “challenging someone’s faith in god.”

Fans and social media users were responding to PopCrave's tweet on X with many siding with Ye and calling Antonoff a "nobody."

Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift have collaborated on many songs like You Are In Love, Labyrinth, Lavender Haze, and Lover. However, at the moment, Taylor Swift has not responded to Jack’s statement. It is also worth noting that neither has Kanye West responded to Jack’s comments about him.