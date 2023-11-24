"Imagine divorcing Kanye and he still there in spirit": North West savagely roasts Kim Kardashian over Met Gala dress, leaves internet in split

Kim Kardashian, the American media personality and businesswoman, was recently trolled on the internet for her daughter North West's views on her 2023 Met Gala dress in the November 23 episode of The Kardashians.

The 43-year-old wore a custom-made pearl Schiaparelli gown, and the skirt and top were made from "over 50,000 freshwater pearls and over 16,000 crystals." North took a dig at the dress dress during a fitting with Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry.

She said,

"There's way too much gaps in the pearls. It looks like she's a Hawaiian girl with her dress all ripped."

A fan compares North with Kanye West. (Images via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

She went on to diss the dress in front of Daniel and Kim. Fans have reacted to the little fashion police, liking North to her father, Kanye West, who is also often critical of Kim's fashion choices.

North West slams Kim Kardashian's "Dollar Store" Met Gala outfit

The Met Gala took place on May 1, 2023, with the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty to honor Karl Lagerfeld. He was a German fashion designer and a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute.

On the latest November 23 episode of the Hulu show The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian brought her daughter, North West, her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, and his 11-year-old daughter, Penelope, to support her for the Met Gala, as per The Independent.

She started by telling the Schiaparelli creative director, Daniel Roseberry that

"Okay, Daniel, I’m just warning you, North can be critical. I mean, I had John Galliano fitting me for a dress, and North was giving notes. I mean, this is just her vibe."

The 10-year-old stayed true to her nature and started criticizing the dress while she and Kim Kardashian sat at a table, and Daniel stood near them listening. She called the pearls in the dress "fake," with many gaps. The SKIMS fashion mogul interjected her daughter, saying,

"No, no, I think you're wrong here. These are very expensive, real pearls. I think you need a lesson on pearls. We're not going for flapper girl—we're going for vintage, authentic pearly girly."

The eldest of Kim and Kanye's four children did not waver from her opinion. She said the dress seemed too "beachy" and that the diamond accessories would "ruin" the outfit, as per E! News.

Kim looked a little serious at the time after Daniel quipped that the conversation with North was his "worst nightmare." Kim Kardashian decided to clarify why she had brought her child to the fitting in the first place.

She told North,

"You were very positive, that’s why I brought you into the conversation. You were very positive when you saw it."

As per People, North replied to her mother with a positive attitude, though she still landed criticism. She said,

"I like the pearls. I just don't like that it looks, like, from the Dollar Store."

They continued to talk about Kim Kardashian's previous looks from the other nine Met Galas she had attended. The socialite made one request to her daughter during the conversation, asking,

"Okay, I respect your opinion. Please just be easy on me today, OK?"

North agreed with her mother, adding that she “wasn’t going to lie” while giving her opinions.

She said,

"I won’t say it at all if you don’t want me to, but I’m not going to lie."

Many fans watched the little critique's remarks and spoke about it online. Some of the reactions are given below:

North kept criticizing the other guests' outfits at the Met Gala. She spoke about Kim Kardashian's ex Pete Davidson, saying,

"You're going to the Met Gala, Pete, not the gas station."

North West called Jared Leto "cringe" for wearing a cat costume inspired by designer Karl Lagerfeld's beloved feline pet Choupette. Kanye West has not given a statement on the matter.