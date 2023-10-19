"Keep your life private": Kim Kardashian reveals hiring a manny for her sons, sparks debate online

Kim Kardashian left the netizens amazed when she revealed in an episode of The Kardashians on Thursday that she has hired a manny, a male nanny, to watch over her kids. She claimed she hired the manny to look after her kids and wanted “a male presence” in the house. Talking about the same, she said,

“I do think that my household, and even in our family, it’s like very female-dominated, and I recently hired a manny. I really wanted a male around that was going to be picking them up and taking them to sports.”

She continued by claiming how she was “scared” to tell the same to their dad, Kanye West, but he introduced himself to the manny. Stating that “he’s been so nice to him,” she also spoke about how it had been tough for her since her split with her ex-husband, Ye.

"It's really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot. My parents weren't strict at all and sometimes because I'm really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can't happen like that."

Several opinions started floating as soon as the news appeared on social media. With many criticizing Kim Kardashian for “oversharing,” others also mentioned how it was Kanye’s mistake and that Kim took the right step.

Kim and Kanye split up last year and share four kids: Psalm, four years old; Chicago, five years old; North, ten years old; and Saint, seven years old.

Heated debate sparks on social media after Kim Kardashian revealed that she had hired a nanny for “male presence” in the house: Reactions explored

Anything related to the Kardashians becomes news, and this time, when Kim Kardashian revealed that she had hired a manny to look after the kids, the internet poured in several opinions. With many claiming that Kim always overshares and never kept her life private, others slammed Kanye for not being around enough.

As a Twitter handle, @PopCrave posted about the same on Twitter, here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users pick sides as Kardashian reveals hiring a manny for the kids. (Image via Twitter)

While the couple has been separated for over a year, Kim Kardashian has mostly spoken well about Kanye. This time, too, she spilled the beans about how he has supported this decision of keeping a manny for the kids. While the netizens have been divided, the reality star has not responded to the backlash.