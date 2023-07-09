"Missing in action": Rumors of viral American Airlines passenger disappearing leave the internet in a frenzy 

Social media users have been too absorbed in the American Airlines passenger rumor, which states that a woman who claimed to have seen a man who was "not real" is now missing. All this started when a video from American Airlines started floating on social media, where a woman can be seen trying to get off the plane as she claims to have seen someone who did not look "real" to her.

In the video, she gets up from her seat, backs to the back of the aisle, and demands to get off the plane. When asked the reason, she shocked the passengers by saying:

“I'm getting the fu*k off, and there's a reason why I'm getting the fu*k off, and everyone can either believe it, or they cannot believe it. I don't give two sh*ts."

The upset woman then tried to warn the passengers on the plane and said:

"You can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I'm not going to."

While the cabin crew of American Airlines tried to pacify the woman and calm her down, she repeatedly demanded to get off the plane. Passengers later reported that the flight was nearly 3 hours late due to this chaos. Later on, however, many social media users began claiming that this woman had gone missing. In a TikTok video, one TikToker, @2pac.thadon, claimed that:

“Quick update, she’s missing. She can not be found anywhere. The local news channels have been trying to get in touch with her.”

While there is no official announcement about the woman going missing, the TikToker still went on to claim that the family and friends of the woman had not seen her, and she had not even been seen at work. All of this has grabbed the eyeballs of social media users, and one netizen also commented and said:

Social media users questioned the legitimacy of the rumor claiming that woman seen in the video is missing. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react to the rumor of the passenger from American Airlines going missing

As the rumor intensified, more and more people on the internet began believing it. However, since there has been no official announcement by the authorities, American Airlines, or the friends and family of the woman, the news is fake and untrue, as there is no reliable source to confirm this.

#MissingPerson The woman on the American Airlines plane screaming about a 'not real' passenger is MISSING. The woman on the American Airlines plane screaming about a 'not real' passenger is MISSING. #MissingPerson https://t.co/D6eq2fbT5O

However, since the news grabbed the attention of social media users, many shared their reactions to the video and the news of her going missing. With many people claiming that the woman was intoxicated, others mocked her claims. As @JosephMorrisYT shared the update about her being missing on Twitter, here is how social media users reacted:

At the moment, there has not been any comment from the woman’s or American Airlines’ end. However, social media users continued to derive various theories related to the rumor.

