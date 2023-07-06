"She sounded like Mickey Mouse": Viral video of American Airlines passenger having a meltdown sparks hilarious reactions online

An American Airlines video of a panicked woman wanting to get off the flight because she thought that some guy in the back was not "real" is now making rounds on the internet. The bizarre incident took place on an American Airlines flight heading out of Dallas to Orlando.
The video, initially posted on TikTok by Juan Franqui on July 3, went viral on multiple platforms.
Needless to say, the internet had a field day with this video. Netizens poked fun at everything, including the woman's antics, the crowd's reaction, and the bizarre nature of the entire situation.
In the viral video, a woman with a handbag could be seen walking down the aisle from the back of the flight, shouting:
"I'm telling you I'm getting the f*ck off and there's a reason why I'm getting the f*ck off and everyone can either believe or not believe it, I don't give two f*cks!"
She proceeds to point a finger at somebody sitting at the back:
"I am telling you right now, that motherf*ck- that motherf*cker back there is not real! and you can sit on this plane and f*cking die with him or not but I'm not going to!"
The entire crew and the camera filming her looked back in unison. Some could even be heard laughing. Towards the tail end of the video, when she leaves after the speech, a passenger could be heard gleefully saying "Bye".
American Airlines passenger becomes a social media meme
The outlandish incident unleashed a landmine of comedy gold. The TikTok video amassed over 10.1 million views in the span of a day and left users in splits. People pointed out that she sounded like Mickey Mouse and laughed at the flyer's reaction to the situation. Everybody wanted to know who the unreal person was.
However, a few users said they would've gotten out too as the whole thing reminded them of the Final Destination movies, where something similar happens and the flight explodes after takeoff.
The TikTok video was reposted on Twitter by @SomaKazima, whose tweet received over 10.7 million views, and @fiImgal, whose repost of the video amassed around 33.4 million views on the platform.
The viral video birthed some of the funniest comments and memes on Twitter.
"The customer was removed from the flight": American Airlines
According to a statement made by an American Airlines spokesperson to Fox News, the flight had to be returned to the gate due to a disruptive passenger.
"The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight," the spokesperson revealed.
They added:
"We thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation."
It is officially unclear if she was arrested or not. However, @texaskansasnnn stated in the original upload of the video on TikTok that she did not get arrested even after causing a delay.