Fact Check: Will Disney's Magic Kingdom deny entry to adults without children from August 2023? Viral article debunked

A viral Disney Dining article claimed that adults without children will be denied entry into Disney's Magic Kingdom on select days. The article titled Disney's Magic Kingdom to Welcome ONLY Adults With Children, Beginning Late Summer 2023 published on June 10 by Becky Burkett stated that adults without kids will not be allowed to enter Magic Kingdom during weekends and summer months.

According to the article, the restrictions are set to come into effect from August 7, 2023 onwards. However, no such restrictions have been put in place by the theme park.

It is important to note that the entire article is satire and there are no restrictions on adults without kids entering the park. The author themselves revealed at the end of the article that the piece was just a satirical reply to the public criticism of adult Disney fans.

The article caused a lot of confusion online and Becky satirically wrote that the "snide comments, tacky social media posts, and degrading online essays" had led Disney to impose restrictions on adults without children entering Magic Kingdom.

"Beginning August 7, 2023, Guests ages 18 and over with no children will not be permitted to visit Magic Kingdom on Saturdays, Sundays, or during the summer months from June 1 through August 31 annually," the article read.

Becky Burkett lashes out against Disney Adult haters

Becky Burkett, on June 10, wrote that adults would be asked to provide "proof of parenthood" before purchasing Magic Kingdom tickets. Regarding what qualified as proof of parenthood, they wrote:

"At this time, it’s unclear what Disney World will accept as proof of parenthood. As that information becomes available, it will be shared as well. Until then, this writer expects an influx of debate and controversy among fans and haters alike over Disney World’s newest restrictions."

Drew @DrewDisneyDude This bird’s-eye view of Magic Kingdom by Kent Phillips is definitely one of the best photos ever taken at Walt Disney World This bird’s-eye view of Magic Kingdom by Kent Phillips is definitely one of the best photos ever taken at Walt Disney World 🏰 https://t.co/TOIusE9uaB

The author then revealed that the restrictions were just satire and that the article was written in response to Disney adult haters.

"Especially when they learn that such restrictions are nothing more than a satirical firing-back at the ridiculous public outrage against Disney adults of any age, regardless of their parental status or lack thereof. You read that correctly. Disney has no plans to restrict any Guest from Magic Kingdom on any day on the basis of whether they have children. At least for now," they wrote.

Earlier in the article, Becky voiced her opinions on what she thought of the sudden public outcry against adults who liked theme parks. She traced the outcry back to 2019 when a mother threw a fit on social media over her son being made to wait in line alongside guests without kids. The woman criticized millennials without kids and claimed that the park is only for children.

To the woman's demand that all mothers should be able to skip queues, Becky initially satirically agreed but then came to a realization:

"And then I remember that everyone in the parks that day is there because they, too, purchased a park ticket."

The author claimed that they were honoring Walt Disney's wishes of the theme park being for everyone and expressed that the woman's demands were laced with a sense of entitlement. Becky also talked about Storyliving by Disney, a residential area for adult fans, which contradicted the idea that the company was only for kids.

Twitter users express hatred for "weird" Disney adults

Hatred towards Disney adults still reigns supreme in social media. Twitter users expressed their hatred for adults obsessed with the American mass media conglomerate by calling them "weird" and "nut jobs."

Angie @nolongercowgirl How Disney adults look at you when you call them weird How Disney adults look at you when you call them weird https://t.co/Ke4aOrx6hn

liz @eeromreven gonna be a disney adult on HALLOWEEN gonna be a disney adult on HALLOWEEN https://t.co/vcsrL6vboH

Forrest Stump @bgarcia2432 There’s only one thing worse than a racist, and that’s a Disney adult. There’s only one thing worse than a racist, and that’s a Disney adult.

Chris @1chrismcg In my 40 years of life, I’ve met many people who I thought to be “weird”.



None of them hold a candle to adults who are obsessed with Disney.



Nut jobs In my 40 years of life, I’ve met many people who I thought to be “weird”.None of them hold a candle to adults who are obsessed with Disney. Nut jobs

ems @lomluckyagain H & L being Disney adults is my only ick for them H & L being Disney adults is my only ick for them https://t.co/7KBBaxEsZT

Ness @NeezyNesss Disney adults will always give me the ick. Disney adults will always give me the ick.

summer ♡ @summerahrens taylor swift stans are like disney adults to me taylor swift stans are like disney adults to me

Currently, there are no restrictions regarding adults without kids entering the Disney Magic Kingdom.

