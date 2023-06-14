"Average Trump supporter from Ohio": Netizens react as Disney World protestors carry Nazi flag

On Saturday, June 11, Disney World in Orlando, Florida, had a few surprise visitors in the form of a group of adults waving Nazi flags. Protestors gathered outside the theme park on Saturday, waving red flags with pictures of Swastikas along with blue flags in support of Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 15 people participated in the protest that lasted for about two hours, before peacefully disbanding. No arrests were reported.

The Spectator Index @spectatorindex Protesters with Nazi flags outside Disney World, in Orlando, Florida.



Protesters with Nazi flags outside Disney World, in Orlando, Florida.https://t.co/nVueL1zrXV

Under @spectatorindex's repost of the original video on Twitter, which has amassed over 2 million views, netizens alleged that these were either "feds" or Republicans, with some even making fun of the latter.

The original tweet posted by Florida Representative, Anna V. Eskamani, has been viewed over 27 million times, at the time of writing. She claimed that the video, along with a bunch of other videos and photos of the gathering was sent to her. The Florida rep. captioned the tweet:

"Nazis outside of Walt Disney World right now — absolutely disgusting."

Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 @AnnaForFlorida Nazis outside of Walt Disney World right now — absolutely disgusting. Nazis outside of Walt Disney World right now — absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/WeXtRi3OSL

Florida citizen Lisa Gause also posted a picture of the gathering on Twitter, which went on to receive over 37,000 views. She posted the picture as a quote retweet response to Ron DeSantis' tweet about keeping the "woke agenda out of the classroom". Along with the picture of the Disney World Nazi gathering, she wrote:

"Your supporters standing together at the entrance to Disney Springs."

The picture posted by Lisa Gause on Twitter (Image via Twitter/@lmgause)

Twitter comments label the Disney World Nazi protestors as "Feds"

Most of the comments under @spectatorindex's tweet alleged that the Disney World Nazis were all "FEDS doing what they are told". They were accused of being labeled, masked actors engaging in a smear campaign against DeSantis and the protest was called a "False flag operation".

Gene @Gene97490716 @spectatorindex All in same shape. All covering face. Just FEDS doing what they are told. @spectatorindex All in same shape. All covering face. Just FEDS doing what they are told.

Cognitive Dissident @STP48315 @spectatorindex Guaranteed that half of them are Feds at least @spectatorindex Guaranteed that half of them are Feds at least

Kenny @wx4tcc @spectatorindex another masked group of actors another masked group of actors @spectatorindex 😂 another masked group of actors

TJKibbles @TJKibbles @spectatorindex False flag operation by our government @spectatorindex False flag operation by our government

Other users called the whole situation a "dystopian nightmare" and alleged that the Disney World Nazis were Florida Republicans who were either DeSantis or Trump fans.

Cam @Cameron59667930 @spectatorindex I thought Nazis were on trumps side? Now they moved to DeSantis? @spectatorindex I thought Nazis were on trumps side? Now they moved to DeSantis?

However, a few Twitter users thought outside the box and made the whole thing into a Messi vs Ronaldo debate, in light of Lionel Mssi's recent move to MLS club, Inter Miami.

The comments section of the original tweet by Rep. Anna V. Eskamani was more or less the same story. The comments section hosted a war between users who alleged that the entire thing was fake propaganda and users who blamed the Republicans and DeSantis for the incident.

Naomi @Nomie1971 @AnnaForFlorida @CrazyCatLadyFL Refuse mask for Covid but mask up to conceal their identities protesting as a Natzis . They are appalling disgusting chickens. @AnnaForFlorida @CrazyCatLadyFL Refuse mask for Covid but mask up to conceal their identities protesting as a Natzis . They are appalling disgusting chickens.

Mr. Conte @Suspensionboss @AnnaForFlorida Feds got bored at their picnic again? I wonder what their budget is? They spend a ton on all this Nazi garb. @AnnaForFlorida Feds got bored at their picnic again? I wonder what their budget is? They spend a ton on all this Nazi garb. https://t.co/0tUuTWwsxD

Clinton Mueller @ClintonMueller @AnnaForFlorida @MaxwellFrostFL There is something horribly wrong with the those on the right who would rather ally with Nazis, Russia, and Klansmen then actually realize the what and why of why our ancestors fought this evil. Disgusting . @AnnaForFlorida @MaxwellFrostFL There is something horribly wrong with the those on the right who would rather ally with Nazis, Russia, and Klansmen then actually realize the what and why of why our ancestors fought this evil. Disgusting .

Jim Satala @JimSatala @AnnaForFlorida Weird that YOU just happened to drive by while they were out there,almost like you were coordinating with them @AnnaForFlorida Weird that YOU just happened to drive by while they were out there,almost like you were coordinating with them

Following Trend @FollowingTrend @AnnaForFlorida More likely those are your campaign staff engaged in a false flag operation than actual Nazis. But either way, protected as free speech under our Bill of Rights. Learn the law, Representative. @AnnaForFlorida More likely those are your campaign staff engaged in a false flag operation than actual Nazis. But either way, protected as free speech under our Bill of Rights. Learn the law, Representative.

Lin @Lisahauge222 @AnnaForFlorida Yeah, they don't look like "Nazis" to me. More likely a political larping expedition. @AnnaForFlorida Yeah, they don't look like "Nazis" to me. More likely a political larping expedition.

Nancy the Neanderthal 🇺🇸 @nan_mclellan 🤡 @AnnaForFlorida Boy, the fbi isn’t even trying anymore. Hardly anyone there and the flags are still creased from the packages. We should complain. Don’t the American people deserve better false flags than this?? @AnnaForFlorida Boy, the fbi isn’t even trying anymore. Hardly anyone there and the flags are still creased from the packages. We should complain. Don’t the American people deserve better false flags than this?? 😂😂😂🤡

E. Cavendish @ducavendish @AnnaForFlorida All extremists such as Nazis and Communists must be public ashamed. @AnnaForFlorida All extremists such as Nazis and Communists must be public ashamed.

Lexo @A_OzZ129 @AnnaForFlorida This is pathetic. Tell me they’re feds without telling me they’re feds. Let me guess, no one is bothering a group of masked men holding nazi flags in a blue city either right? @AnnaForFlorida This is pathetic. Tell me they’re feds without telling me they’re feds. Let me guess, no one is bothering a group of masked men holding nazi flags in a blue city either right?

Tanya Berlaga @TBerlaga @AnnaForFlorida Where do you find these people? I've been here for 2 years and I haven't seen them once. And yet, you keep posting these pictures. Did you sign up for their chat group and receive a notification when they appear so you can come and take pictures? @AnnaForFlorida Where do you find these people? I've been here for 2 years and I haven't seen them once. And yet, you keep posting these pictures. Did you sign up for their chat group and receive a notification when they appear so you can come and take pictures?

"We are aware of these groups that aim to agitate and incite people": Orange County Sheriff's Office

In a statement made to USA Today, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to the protest but nobody was arrested. According to the Sheriff's office, two counter-protestors also showed up at the scene. The Sheriif's office expressed that they were aware of such groups trying to agitate people:

"We are aware of these groups that aim to agitate and incite people with anti-Semitic symbols and slurs. They are also aware of the law," they said.

Orange County Sheriff's Office also stated that they deplored hate speech of any kind but also said that the protestors had the First Amendment right to demonstrate.

Poll : 0 votes