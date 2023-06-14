"Average Trump supporter from Ohio": Netizens react as Disney World protestors carry Nazi flag

On Saturday, June 11, Disney World in Orlando, Florida, had a few surprise visitors in the form of a group of adults waving Nazi flags. Protestors gathered outside the theme park on Saturday, waving red flags with pictures of Swastikas along with blue flags in support of Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential campaign.
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 15 people participated in the protest that lasted for about two hours, before peacefully disbanding. No arrests were reported.
Under @spectatorindex's repost of the original video on Twitter, which has amassed over 2 million views, netizens alleged that these were either "feds" or Republicans, with some even making fun of the latter.
The original tweet posted by Florida Representative, Anna V. Eskamani, has been viewed over 27 million times, at the time of writing. She claimed that the video, along with a bunch of other videos and photos of the gathering was sent to her. The Florida rep. captioned the tweet:
"Nazis outside of Walt Disney World right now — absolutely disgusting."
Florida citizen Lisa Gause also posted a picture of the gathering on Twitter, which went on to receive over 37,000 views. She posted the picture as a quote retweet response to Ron DeSantis' tweet about keeping the "woke agenda out of the classroom". Along with the picture of the Disney World Nazi gathering, she wrote:
"Your supporters standing together at the entrance to Disney Springs."
Twitter comments label the Disney World Nazi protestors as "Feds"
Most of the comments under @spectatorindex's tweet alleged that the Disney World Nazis were all "FEDS doing what they are told". They were accused of being labeled, masked actors engaging in a smear campaign against DeSantis and the protest was called a "False flag operation".
Other users called the whole situation a "dystopian nightmare" and alleged that the Disney World Nazis were Florida Republicans who were either DeSantis or Trump fans.
However, a few Twitter users thought outside the box and made the whole thing into a Messi vs Ronaldo debate, in light of Lionel Mssi's recent move to MLS club, Inter Miami.
The comments section of the original tweet by Rep. Anna V. Eskamani was more or less the same story. The comments section hosted a war between users who alleged that the entire thing was fake propaganda and users who blamed the Republicans and DeSantis for the incident.
"We are aware of these groups that aim to agitate and incite people": Orange County Sheriff's Office
In a statement made to USA Today, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to the protest but nobody was arrested. According to the Sheriff's office, two counter-protestors also showed up at the scene. The Sheriif's office expressed that they were aware of such groups trying to agitate people:
"We are aware of these groups that aim to agitate and incite people with anti-Semitic symbols and slurs. They are also aware of the law," they said.
Orange County Sheriff's Office also stated that they deplored hate speech of any kind but also said that the protestors had the First Amendment right to demonstrate.