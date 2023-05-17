What did Daniel Rivera do? Charges against Disney World employee explored

Daniel Rivera, a long-time employee at Disney World was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of sharing child p*rnography. Rivera allegedly uploaded pictures of a friend's minor daughter online and said that he wanted to "impregnate her." According to investigating officers, Rivera also admitted to obtaining child p*rn.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child p*rn. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to court records, Daniel Rivera uploaded posts on several sites that included images of women and young girls that he claimed to know. Many of those women were dressed as Disney characters.

Rivera is currently booked into the Orange County Jail, as per the New York Post. His detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A spokesperson for Walt Disney World confirmed that Rivera has been put on administrative leave after the arrest.

Homeland Security investigators accused a long-time Disney World employee of sharing child p*rnography online

On Thursday, May 11, 2023, authorities arrested Daniel Rivera in connection to posting content related to child p*rn online. Rivera allegedly posted photos of several young girls and women, that he claimed to know personally, on p*rn social networking websites. He also revealed their personal information on the sites.

According to investigators, Rivera was working at the amusement park for around 20 years and currently faces federal charges. Authorities reportedly discovered a file-sharing account that had child p*rnography content at Rivera's house and on Disney property as well.

A spokesperson for the company said:

“He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the charges.”

The account that police recovered had around 155 posts. In many of these posts, the suspect shared images of women, who were dressed as Disney characters. As per WDW News Today, many of his posts had titles that were "indicative of an interest in young girls and theme parks." The website was reportedly taken down in March 2022.

Rivera uploaded a picture of his friend's daughter and mentioned that he wished to "impregnate her"

Several law enforcement agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Orange County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, were looking into the matter. They discovered a hard drive at the Disney World employee's residence, containing pictures of girls in "erotic poses."

As per KATV, Rivera said:

“I have a problem, I guess. I tried to fix myself but I never could.”

It was also confirmed that Rivera has been obtaining such content about once a week for almost 10 years. He allegedly uploaded p*rnographic content online on a site stating that "hot teens in mouse ears are a weakness" of his. In another post, he addressed a friend’s daughter by uploading a picture of her in a cheerleading uniform and wrote that he was "fantasizing about having s*x and impregnating her."

The arrest took place months after the investigation began, which also revealed that his Dropbox account had several files of minor children, often below 10 years, having s*xual relationships with adult males.

