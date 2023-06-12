Who is Eliana Su'a? Meet the actress who plays Frankie in Disney's Pretty Freekin Scary

Eliana Su'a, 16, is an actress who plays Frankie in Disney's upcoming comedy series Pretty Freekin Scary. The series, which is set to launch on Disney Channel on June 15, 2023, is based on Chris P. Flesh's book series of the same name.

Leah Mei Gold, Yonas Kibreab, Eliana Su'a, Kyan Samuels, and Emma Shannon are among the cast members of Jason P. Hauser's upcoming comedy series.

The series follows Frankie Ripp, a 14-year-old girl who dies in a freak accident. She is then allowed to return home but with her new Underworld guardians, Pretty and Scary. Frankie must now navigate her new life as a once-dead teenager, while also trying to keep her newfound powers a secret from her friends and family.

The coming-of-age story's comedic and joyful tone belies its somber subject matter, which includes death and sorrow.

Eliana Su'a previously starred in Hobbs & Shaw

Eliana Su'a's journey into the world of entertainment began on the theater stage, where she honed her craft before transitioning to television and film.

While her initial role was in the film Simmer, it was her breakthrough performance as Dwayne Johnson's on-screen daughter in the blockbuster hit Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw that propelled her into the spotlight.

Eliana is a Los Angeles native who began acting at the age of ten, performing in commercials and short films. In 2020, she had a recurring role on the television series 9-1-1 as Emma Beltran.

In Pretty Freekin Scary, Eliana Su'a plays Frankie Ripp, a 14-year-old girl who dies in an accident and is brought back to life by the Grim Reaper. Frankie is forced to navigate life as a ghost, with the help of her two new guardians, Pretty and Scary. The show offers a lighthearted look at mortality, friendship, and finding your place in the world.

Eliana praised the character's sense of humor and strong personality in an interview with Disney Channel, noting that she enjoys the challenge of playing a character that is both dead and living. She thinks the series will teach viewers to value life more and have a new perspective on mortality.

Eliana Su'a is also a talented dancer and singer and has performed in several dance competitions, besides appearing in music videos. She is also a member of the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, as well as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG).

Eliana is also a member of the Pacific Islanders in Communications (PIC) Next Gen Council - an organization that supports young Pacific Islanders in the media industry.

In addition to her acting career, Su'a is also an advocate for diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. She is a member of the organization "Reel Girl" which works to empower young girls through film and media.

Pretty Freekin Scary is scheduled to premiere on the Disney Channel on 15 June, followed by its release on Disney+ the next day.

