How old are Hugh Jackman's kids? Ages explored in wake of Deborra-Lee Furness divorce

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are getting separated after being married for around 27 years. The duo tied the knot in 1996 but never had any biological children after Deborra had two miscarriages. The pair later adopted two children – Oscar and Ava, who are now 23 and 18 years old, respectively.

Announcing the news of their separatin, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness shared a statement with People magazine, which said:

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now us shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Jackman and Furness further stated that their family has always been their top priority and they would progress towards the future with gratitude, love, and kindness. The statement ended by stating:

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness adopted two children

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness did not have any biological children over the years (Image via Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

As mentioned earlier, Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness adopted two children - a son named Oscar and daughter Ava - in 2000 and 2005, respectively.

While speaking to People in 2020, Deborra said that Oscar discovered at a young age that he was part Bosnian and had carried a Croatian/Bosnian cookbook with him since the time he was seven years old. In another interview, Jackman addressed the pressure faced by his son as he grew up under the guidance of a popular father, sharing:

"There is a normalcy that I was used to [growing up] that they're not. To be Wolverine's son can be a huge burden. My dad was an accountant and I thought it was cool, but no one cared."

Following the adoption of Ava in 2005, the Logan star said that he felt relaxed as a father of two children. He added that whenever he holds Ava, he prays that she never had to face "anything bad" in her life.

Furness told People in 2020 that she and Jackman have always ensured that their children are well aware of their cultural background. She revealed that the entire family has been to Mexico since Ava has a Mexican lineage. She further stated:

"What I'm very interested in is epigenetics, and it's even more so when you have adopted children because I'm coming from my lineage of my mother, how she parented her, and I'm translating that to my children. But my children also have a separate linage. So it's almost like we have more players at the table."

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness first met in 1995

Deborra-Lee Furness is also an actress like Jackman who made her debut on television during the 70s. Her first feature film as an actress was Crossover Dreams, which was released in 1985.

A decade later, in 1995, Hugh Jackman first met Deborra-Lee Furness on the set of the show Correlli. Reportedly, Jackman fell in love with Furness around this time.

They exchanged vows in 1996 at a church outside Melbourne, Australia. According to Page Six, Deborra opted for an off-the-shoulder gown alongside a pearl choker necklace. Meanwhile, Jackman chose a traditional tuxedo for the occasion.