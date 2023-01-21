What did William and Zachary Zulock do? Atlanta couple charged for abusing adopted sons

On July 27, 2022, Atlanta couple William and Zachary Zulock were arrested for allegedly abusing and trafficking their two adopted sons in Oxford, an affluent suburb near Atlanta, Georgia.

In August 2022, the couple was indicted for a litany of abuse-related charges. As per Fox News, the duo supposedly admitted to authorities that they circulated illicit videos of the abuse involving the children. However, they pleaded not guilty in court. If convicted of all charges leveled against them, they could both face nine life sentences.

Mia Cathell @MiaCathell The married men's property, including the couple's house and cars, have been seized by the state.



Construction of the custom-built mansion from the ground up took only a few months. The couple's lavish lifestyle seemingly materialized after they got the boys.

William and Zachary Zulock forced the children to engage in inappropriate relationships with older men

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the couple not only s*xually assaulted their adopted sons, but also recorded many instances of abuse, while forcing them to engage in inappropriate relationships with other adult men. The children, a sibling pair, were reportedly in the third and fourth grades, respectively, at the time of the abuse.

As per the Antigua Newsroom, William and Zachary Zulock were known as wealthy, successful professionals. While 33-year-old William Zulock was a government worker, 35-year-old Zachary Zulock was a banker. The New York Post reported that on all fronts, they seemed like a normal couple, with Zachary's Instagram identifying him as an "activist" and "Papa to our two wonderful boys."

Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 @Nerdy_Addict Atlanta, Georgia | Zachary Zulock and his husband William Dale Zulock Jr. have been charged with sodomizing their adopted sons, court documents also accuse the men of trafficking the boys to others.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, the couple was implicated after they began to receive reports that someone in Oxford was downloading illicit footage of child abuse. While probing the allegations, officials noted that the footage being downloaded had supposedly been produced by William and Zachary Zulock.

In an official statement, a Walton County Sherriff's Office spokesperson said:

"A small team was dedicated to moving directly to the children to ensure their safety while a team engaged with the adults in the home, securing the scene."

The statement continued:

"During the execution of the search warrant, evidence that both adult males — the adoptive fathers of the sibling pair residing in the home — were engaging in s*xually abusive acts and video documenting this abuse."

William and Zachary Zulock were accused of producing the footage in question and distributing the illegal videos to a number of individuals. They reportedly distributed the clips to 27-year-old Hunter Clay Lawless and Armando Vizcarro-Sanchez, two of the several men implicated in the alleged child abuse ring.

Krypo @Krypo_t @MiaCathell Apparently Zachary had a similar incident with a 14 year old boy 7 years earlier, really confused as to how he was able to adopt these two kids

Hunter Clay Lawless claimed that while he never directly engaged in assaulting the children, Zachary Zulock would urge him to watch the abuse, while also frequently sending him pictures. It remains unconfirmed whether or not Hunter Clay Lawless and Armando Vizcarro-Sanchez were direct perpetrators of the crime.

Meauwww reported that the Zulocks adopted the boys from a Christian agency for special-needs children. The Walton County Sheriff's Office reported that the County School District played an imperative role in identifying the young victims and assisting in the investigation.

