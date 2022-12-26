 "Some people don't really need kids": Tania McGowan surveillance video incident leaves internet disturbed 

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested Tania McGowan, a 23-year-old mother, for child neglect and child abuse. Her infant died on December 11 after being found unresponsive. Medics found out that the baby was in an “emaciated” state at the time of his death.

Trigger Warning: This article contains details related to child abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

According to an arrest report, Tania McGowan has been charged with child neglect and child abuse. This comes after the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department visited the woman’s Duval Road residence. The five-month-old boy was taken to the University of Florida Health where he was found unresponsive. He was then pronounced deceased.

𝓑𝓔𝓔.𝓗𝓐𝓡𝓚𝓘𝓝𝓢 @LADDY__BEE This Is Tiana McGowan She Tortured And Starved Her Baby She Was Caught On Camera Literally Beating This Baby Head In ! He sadly passed away as you see in the second picture of the baby he was small only weighed 7 pounds smh … This Is Tiana McGowan She Tortured And Starved Her Baby She Was Caught On Camera Literally Beating This Baby Head In ! He sadly passed away as you see in the second picture of the baby he was small only weighed 7 pounds smh … https://t.co/1bEDr3oQjb

During questioning, Tania McGowan revealed that her son fell asleep at 8 pm and that she did not check on him during the night. When she went to check on her child at 2 pm the next day, McGowan revealed that she found her son unresponsive and cold to the touch.

Medical practitioners found the infant’s condition extremely concerning. They mentioned that the baby was malnourished and had no evidence of food in his stomach. They also revealed that the baby weighed only seven pounds at the time of his death. Investigators revealed that the child appeared to be:

“extremely malnourished to the point that the victim’s stomach was caved and his rib cage protruded. The victim’s face was thin and his cheeks were sunken in.”

Reacting to the jarring incident, one netizen wrote online:

King.Que @Quueeeee @LADDY__BEE I get kids are a blessing but some people don’t really need kids @LADDY__BEE I get kids are a blessing but some people don’t really need kids

Tania McGowan abused her son days before his death

Looking at the infant’s condition, medical staff requested the police to investigate his death. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy into the child’s death, but the results are still pending. During the investigation, law enforcement found surveillance footage that showed Tania McGowan abusing her child.

The arrest report revealed that she was seen lying down her son, who was covered with a blanket on a couch. She then picked him up and violently slammed him back onto the couch. The report also revealed:

“She grabs the victim by the head and face and forcefully twists the victim’s head to the side. She then covers the victim’s head with the blanket and begins to forcefully strike the victim on the back repeatedly with an open hand.”

The document also revealed that McGowan twisted the infant’s head and struck him “forcefully” on the back. She also reportedly put a large throw pillow over the child’s head before walking away.

Netizens react to Tania McGowan abusing her child to death

Internet users were left immensely disturbed by the incident. Many slammed the mother for her parenting skills. However, some felt sympathetic towards her by claiming that it was possible that she was experiencing post-partum depression when she abused her child. However, netizens clapped back at the mental health diagnosis by stating that there was no reason for her to violently abuse her child.

A few comments online read:

shania.99 @shania996 @LADDY__BEE Anybody using PPD as an excuse you are justifying murder period because from what I’ve read there is NOTHING that backs those claims up so until there is she murdered that baby y’all can’t use ppd as an excuse every time a mom kills a baby or lil kid @LADDY__BEE Anybody using PPD as an excuse you are justifying murder period because from what I’ve read there is NOTHING that backs those claims up so until there is she murdered that baby y’all can’t use ppd as an excuse every time a mom kills a baby or lil kid

DatBoiTj @traww513 @LADDY__BEE Y’all making alot of excuses for someone who killed their child.. yes ppd is real but so what. Do people get a pass on their crimes just cause they suffer from depression? @LADDY__BEE Y’all making alot of excuses for someone who killed their child.. yes ppd is real but so what. Do people get a pass on their crimes just cause they suffer from depression?

2RAW @zuhnaiya @LADDY__BEE she’s a disgrace @SHESABTCH omg i couldn’t hurt my precious baby everrr 🥺she’s a disgrace @LADDY__BEE @SHESABTCH omg i couldn’t hurt my precious baby everrr 🥺💔 she’s a disgrace

madi. @luhmadii @LADDY__BEE some of these women don’t need kids at all , this is so sad @LADDY__BEE some of these women don’t need kids at all , this is so sad💔

𝓣𝓸𝓹𝓖𝔂𝓪𝓵𝓡𝓔𝓡𝓔 🍒 @beccamuneca_ this is soo sad omggg noooo this breaks my heart @LADDY__BEE Poor baby 🥺this is soo sad omggg noooo this breaks my heart @LADDY__BEE Poor baby 🥺😔😭😞 this is soo sad omggg noooo this breaks my heart 💔💔💔💔

pluto ⛄️ @plutobmz @LADDY__BEE Stop saying pray for her hell no she knew wtf she was doing I hope she go to jail for the rest of her life @LADDY__BEE Stop saying pray for her hell no she knew wtf she was doing I hope she go to jail for the rest of her life

Law enforcement also found that the infant used to live with his father. However, McGowan gained custody of her child after the father moved to Texas in October. It was also found that the victim had never visited the doctor during his lifetime.

Tania McGowan is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

