"Does he expect forgiveness after the amount of hate he has caused her?": Kanye West leaves the internet divided with a statement on Taylor Swift

On February 11, 2024, rapper Kanye West surpassed pop icon Taylor Swift as the top-streamed artist on Spotify in the wake of his latest album release called Vultures, as reported by Forbes.

Three days later, Kanye West shared a screenshot of a post from Daily Loud’s X account on his Instagram Story that showed the images of the two musicians as well as the Spotify stats, showing off his spotlight moment. The original tweet was captioned, “Kanye West has overtaken Taylor Swift as the top artist globally on Spotify.”

Amidst this, a Swiftie named Adri with the X handle @souvlore urged her fellow fans to help Beyonce’s latest single Texas Hold ‘Em soar to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and “block” Kanye West from the top spot.

The Donda hitmaker caught the heat of the matter and posted on Instagram clearing the air by saying both Beyonce and Taylor Swift are “big inspirations to all musicians” and claiming that he has been more “helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful.”

Netizens are now debating whether Kanye West’s latest statement about Swift was justified. In this regard, X user @aidan7501 commented under @PopBase’s tweet on the same stating that Ye should not be expecting Swift’s forgiveness after being mean to her on multiple occasions.

Exploring the latest Kanye West drama surrounding Taylor Swift

Kanye West soared to the number-one spot on Spotify on Sunday beating Taylor Swift, who regularly dominates the music streaming website. However, as Forbes mentioned, his limelight moment was short-lived as in less than 24 hours the Lover singer-songwriter was back at the top.

However, that did not stop him from celebrating his milestone which was marked by Daily Loud’s on X, the screengrab of which he shared on his Instagram story.

In the wake of this, a Swiftie posted an “emergency” tweet urging other Swifties to buckle up. Here’s what she wrote:

“Beyonce’s [bee emoji, queen’s crown emoji] new single “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” is challenging Kanye West [skull emoji] for a #1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Let’s BUY AND STREAM TEXAS HOLD ‘EM to block him from the top spot!!! REMEMBER he just DRAGGED Taylor on his latest Instagram Story.”

In response, Ye shared the image and wrote a lengthy caption on Instagram to defend himself, in all caps.

“When I said that I’m the new Jesus b*tch I wans’t even thinking about Taylor Swift. That was a whole line before but I appreciate the free promo,” West’s post began.

He continued by saying how his collaborator on Vultures 2, Lil Wayne, mentioned Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and claimed that his latest venture is “actually super positive and fun, it’s all about triumphant.” Ye also added how he and his family and friends had a difficult last year and were banned from hotels and restaurants, and even kicked out of companies.

The former husband of Kim Kardashian also claimed that Vultures 1 was “taken off platforms” in the first week to limit their sales and alleged it was a racist move, which reminded him of “the mistreatment of my people because of the color of our skin.”

“Remember I was on Taylor’s side when Scooter bought her masters behind her back. She and Beyonce are big inspirations to all musicians and we always say how both sell out tours and movies. Also, I’m sure I’ve been far more helpful to Taylor Swift’s career than harmful,” Ye added.

The Yeezy owner then went on to address Swifties, trying to convince them that he was not their enemy, nor a friend. Besides, he clarified that he was not kicked out of the Super Bowl, but rather left their seats to meet friends in a different box, and spent a “fun day” together with friends and family.

For those uninitiated, former NFL star Brandon Marshall claimed during his Paper Route podcast on Monday that Taylor Swift had West “kicked out” of his Super Bowl LVIII final seats for reportedly buying tickets in front of her.

However, Marshall failed to support his claims and even seemed to confuse Swift with fellow pop star Katy Perry. Later, he corrected himself but alleged that Taylor wanted the spotlight on herself and thus had Ye removed from underneath her booth at the game.

Apart from Ye’s denial, previously, his spokesperson told TMZ that it was a “completely fabricated rumor.” Not only that, but CBS later showed West and his wife Bianca Censori at the match during their live broadcast, further discrediting Marshall’s claims.

Internet has mixed reactions to Kanye West’s latest comments on Taylor Swift

In the wake of this ensuing drama, the internet has been left divided about Kanye West’s latest comments on Swift. While some are lauding him for his response, others have taken the side of the Blank Space singer. Here are some of them from @PopBose’s post on X and elsewhere on the platform.

Notably, the rift between Ye and Swift has been going on for years. In 2009, the hip-hop artist interrupted the 1989 singer's speech at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

Taylor had just been awarded the Best Female Music Video award for her song You Belong With Me. However, Kanye went on stage and said that he would let Swift finish her acceptance speech but it was Beyoncé who had the “best video of all time.”

A couple of days later, Kanye West apologized on a TV show, but Swift said she hadn’t received a personal apology and expected a call from him. While there was a back and forth from both sides, eventually, at the 2015 Grammys, they stood side by side for a photograph and seemingly buried the hatchet.

However, in 2016, the feud returned when Kanye West infamously included Swift’s name on his song Famous and even addressed her as a “b*tch.” Ye’s then-wife Kim Kardashian claimed that the Cruel Summer hitmaker “approved” the lyrics and even made an alleged audio evidence public.

However, Swift’s representatives alleged that she had no idea about the actual lyrics that were released and even cautioned Ye against releasing the track.

Since then, the two have been at odds and haven’t yet resolved their issues.

