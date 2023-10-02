What is the Katy Perry Act? Everything you need to know about the bill inspired by the star’s legal battle with 84-year-old 

In recent years, pop star Katy Perry has become embroiled in unusual legal battles with California residents, sparking a national legislative movement by her opponents to slow down home sales by elderly homeowners. The latest clash involved an 84-year-old man trying to prevent the sale of his Santa Barbara mansion to the pop star.

The popstar's ongoing legal tussles with senior citizens in California who resist selling their homes to her have motivated the introduction of Protecting Elder Realty for Retirement Years Act or the Katy PERRY Act. The legislative seeks to safeguard elderly homeowners from potential financial exploitation during property transactions.

What is the Protecting Elder Realty for Retirement Years Act, aka the Katy Perry Act? The whole fiasco explained

In an unusual twist of events, pop icon Katy Perry has found herself entangled in a series of legal disputes with elderly residents of California, leading to a growing nationwide effort by her opponents to introduce legislation aimed at safeguarding elderly homeowners during property transactions.

The most recent legal clash centers on Perry's ongoing dispute with 84-year-old Carl Westcott, the founder of 1-800-Flowers, who is determined to prevent the sale of his opulent eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom Santa Barbara mansion.

Perry and her partner, Orlando Bloom, acquired the property for a hefty $15 million. Westcott contends that, at the time of the sale, he was suffering from mental decline and heavily reliant on prescription opiates following a major surgery, making his consent questionable.

This isn't Perry's first encounter with an older person attempting to thwart her real estate acquisitions. Notably, she emerged victorious in a legal battle against a group of nuns who sought to sell their Medieval-Spanish-Gothic-Tudor estate to a California restaurateur, contrary to the wishes of the Archdiocese.

Tragically, this legal dispute gained notoriety due to the collapse and subsequent death of one of the nuns during the trial.

In response to these contentious property transactions, Carl Westcott's son, Chart, and his family are taking the lead in launching the "Protecting Elder Realty for Retirement Years Act," aka the Katy PERRY Act. This legislative initiative is designed to address the vulnerabilities of elderly individuals to potential financial exploitation, particularly concerning property and real estate sales and transfers.

One key provision of the act is the establishment of a mandatory 72-hour cooling-off period, during which either party involved in a contract for the sale of a personal residence, when one party is aged 75 or older, can cancel the agreement without incurring penalties.

The group supporting this legislative endeavor proudly announces that it has garnered support from numerous state and local legislators representing both sides of the political spectrum across the nation.

These legislators are poised to introduce versions of the bill to enhance protections for elderly homeowners navigating complex property transactions, particularly those involving high-profile figures like Katy Perry.