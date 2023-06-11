 Who are Davina Thomasula and Kristin Leitheuser? Meet the hosts of Small Town Potential

Small Town Potential, HGTV’s upcoming real estate and renovation show, will take viewers to the Hudson Valley. During the eight episodes, the hosts of the show will be seen renovating various properties and making them ready for the homeowners to move into.

The show’s press release states:

"In the eight-episode season, real estate agent and designer, Davina Thomasula, and her life partner and contractor, Kristin Leitheuser, will help families who are ready to settle down in a cozy upstate New York town find the perfect house to renovate and call home. In each episode, Davina will devise a timeless design plan complemented by the area's natural surroundings that Kristin will bring to life with the help of her dad and building partner, Don."

Tune in on Wednesday, June 14, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of Small Town Potential season 1 on HGTV.

Meet the hosts of Small Town Potential

The upcoming HGTV show will feature two people as they make their way around small towns in the Hudson Valley trying to help homeowners’ dreams come true in terms of their properties.

Davina Thomasula

Davina Thomasula, a real estate agent, is set to appear in Small Town Potential. The agent is a graduate of the Florida International University, where she studied communications and Broadcast Journalism from 1999 to 2002. Along with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, she also earned minors in Marketing and Psychology.

Davina previously worked as a VP of Culinary, Food, and Drink Talent for Forknplate.com for seven years before shifting to real estate. She was a licensed real estate agent for Keller Williams in New York for two years before opening Goodnight Kenny, a local bar in Poughkeepsie. She is also the co-host of the HGTV show, which she hosts alongside Kristan Leitheuser.

Her HGTV bio reads:

"Davina devises the plan, and Kristin brings it to life with the help of her dad and building partner, Don. When they're not working, the engaged couple spends ample time with their dogs, Stephen and Winston."

Kristin Leitheuser

The contractor and Davina’s partner are set to appear in Small Town Potential. Together, the two aim to help homeowners make houses their very own. Kristin grew up in the valley in Pleasant Valley. While conversing with HGTV, the couple opened up about how they met, and Kristin said that after college, she played on a New York City recreational basketball team. One day after a game, they went to a bar where someone knew the bartender, who happened to be Davina.

During the conversation, the Small Town Potential cast member stated that she worked in hospitality for over 20 years before becoming a real estate agent and earning a business degree in college.

She added:

"I loved woodworking and knew I wanted to follow in my contractor dad’s footsteps after working with him during my college summers."

Kristin’s father has been a carpenter for over 40 years and will play a major role in the upcoming renovation show.

