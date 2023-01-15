Meet the cast of HGTV’s Down Home Fab 2023

HGTV’s Down Home Fab will premiere on Monday, January 16 at 9 pm ET. The show will feature Teen Mom 2 stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer, who have been married for six years, and have been renovating houses of residents in their hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Down Home Fab will also showcase the happily married couple’s busy family life as they raise their four kids on a farm with animals.

Chelsea and Cole DeBoer began building their own dream home in 2020. Cole handled all the physical construction work of the house, while Chelsea made the creative decisions. After realizing their passion for building, the couple decided to help other people construct their dream homes.

The six-episode long series will feature Chelsea making design plans while Cole will work as the hands-on construction project manager. HGTV's description of Down Home Fab reads:

"Chelsea and Cole DeBoer navigate the most challenging chapter of their lives as they create and build a design business and take on client renovations, all while raising four young children."

Down Home Fab cast: The renovators first met each other at a gas station in 2015

Chelsea DeBoer

Chelsea became pregnant with her first daughter in 2009 with her then-boyfriend Adam Lind. She was a high school senior at the time and was featured in 16 and Pregnant season 2. The show captured her struggles as a young mother and her on-and-off relationship with Adam.

She became a cast member of Teen Mom 2 in 2011, which showed her getting a General Educational Development diploma while raising her daughter. Chelsea then went to cosmetology school, became a beautician, and got a job at a salon. She was a part of Teen Mom 2 for 10 seasons before quitting in 2021.

Chelsea met her husband Cole DeBoer in 2014 and currently runs a home decor brand called Aubree Says with him.

Cole DeBoer

Chelsea met Cole at a gas station in South Dakota in 2014. At the time, she could not manage to say "hi" to him but did find him later on social media. Cole used to work as a traffic controller under the city planning committee until 2017. He now also runs his own sock brand and a home decoration company called Aubree Says, which was established in 2020.

Cole proposed to Chelsea in 2015 after asking for her daughter Aubree’s permission. Cole had also offered to adopt Aubree on a Teen Mom 2 episode, and Chelsea officially changed Aubree’s last name to Lind-DeBoer.

He often tends to his farm's animals and is very involved in fitness and woodwork. In an interview with HGTV, Cole said:

"I've always worked with my hands. Since I can remember I've helped my dad and grandpa with projects. I'm happiest when I have tools in my hand."

More about Down Home Fab

HGTV’s Down Home Fab will have six episodes and will “spotlight the couple's burgeoning renovation business.” Chelsea, the design planner, said in an interview:

"We have a design business showing clients how to take risks and go bold with their design. Life with Cole, our four kids, and our business is all I've ever wanted. This is what I want to do forever."

In the premiere episode, Chelsea will make new design plans for her wedding planner's home. Meanwhile, Cole will build a farmhouse for his wedding planner, just like their own.

Down Home Fab will air on HGTV every Monday at 9 pm ET.

