Who are Jon Knight and Kristina Crestin? Meet the designers from HGTV's Farmhouse Fixer Season 2

After a fantastic Season 1 with more than 19 Million viewers, Farmhouse Fixer is back with fresh episodes and a similar passion to fix centuries-old New England farmhouses. Season 2 of the show will premiere on HGTV on Wednesday, August 24 at 9 pm ET. The show will also be made available on Discovery +.

On this season of Farmhouse Fixer, the founding member of New Kids on the Block, Jonathan Knight, will help renovate century-old farmhouses in New England with HGTV Designer of the year Kristina Crestin. The latter is known for her upbeat energy and unique styles infused with lights.

About the host and designer of Farmhouse Fixer Season 2 Jon Knight

Jonathan’s father was a contractor who brought Jon to work every day. In an interview with HGTV, Jon shared that he was not initially happy with being dragged to work with his dad and that he later started to love his work. His parents divorced when he was 15 years old and then he became the handyman of the house.

Jon also fell two stories at a time when he was a teen while fixing a patch on the roof. Speaking of the incident, Jon said:

"But it didn’t dissuade me. It just gave me more ambition to make sure it was really fixed."

Jon’s grandfather and uncle were also in the same business. He joined the boy band New Kids on the Block early on in 1986 and was the first to leave the band in 1994, even before the official split. Other members of the band included Danny Wood, Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, and his younger brother Jordan.

In 2008, the band reunited and released their seventh album together. After the split, Knight worked as a real estate investor. He seldom came into the spotlight after that but later shared that he had a generalized anxiety disorder. He was also featured on True Life and helped a fan who had a panic disorder.

Jon is currently engaged to Harley Rodriguez, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2008.

About the designer of Farmhouse Fixer Season 2 Kristina Crestin

Kristina pursued a degree in Interior Arts from Endicott College in 2002. While in college, the Farmhouse Fixer renovator interned at Beacon Hill Showrooms and Lindy Lieberman Living Spaces LLC. She later worked for companies like Siemasko + Verbridge and Downtown Boston Rotary in high positions before starting her own company Kristina Crestin Design in 2009.

In 2016, she played the role of interior designer in This Old House, marking the beginning of her TV appearances. Speaking on the same, Kristina told Scout and Nimble:

"I love what I do but I like the idea of stretching yourself to learn something new in an associated field. I had the opportunity to do a season of This Old House, where I got my feet wet on being both the interior designer and then being the talent that has to carve out time to do the filming as well."

Kristina has been married to Kirby Crestin for more than 11 years, whom she met at a construction site.

Catch the season premiere of the Farmhouse Fixer on August 24, at 9 pm ET, where Jon and Kristina renovate a farmhouse built in 1798.

