What time will I Bought A Dump ... Now What? air? Plot, air date and more about the renovation reality show

I Bought A Dump ... Now What? is going to be HGTV’s new home-renovation show featuring three duos. Premiering on Saturday, April 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the show is a four-part docu-series that will film the real struggles of renovating an old property into someone’s dream home.

The upcoming show will feature three homeowner duos who want to create their dream house out of an old property that is in shambles. Moreover, the task of refurbishing the old properties into new homes is going to be limited to a fixed budget. The teams cannot spend more than that amount, or they will have failed.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Three duos put their relationships to the test as they invest everything to renovate the most-dilapidated homes they can find. Brave but naive, these pairs struggle to make difficult decisions, stay on budget, and stay together."

All about Episode 1 of I Bought A Dump ... Now What? Season 1

"I Bought A Dump...Now What?" premieres tonight at 9|8c Can we answer the oldest question in renovation history?!?!!"I Bought A Dump...Now What?" premieres tonight at 9|8c #OnHGTV Can we answer the oldest question in renovation history?!?!!"I Bought A Dump...Now What?" premieres tonight at 9|8c #OnHGTV https://t.co/ZPuyeryQ2R

The premiere episode, titled Down in the Dumps, will feature three duos who have recently become homeowners after buying dilapidated houses with the intention of flipping them. They will start their project by demolishing what they need to in order to get started. However, the process was never going to be easy and personal problems always have a way of sneaking up when everyone is stressed.

In the upcoming episode, they will start to demolish the walls, but all three teams will start to get agitated which will lead to plenty of drama for the viewers. The duos will begin to feel the strain on their budget from the very first episode.

I Bought A Dump ... Now What? will feature a couple who spent their life savings buying an abandoned 1860s farmhouse in Richmond, Michigan, a father/daughter duo in Detroit who need to finish their fixer-upper in just 90 days, and a young couple in Birmingham, Alabama, who have to face expensive setbacks as they try to renovate a century-old home.

The official description for Episode 1 reads:

"Three brave duos who bought dilapidated houses begin their individual demolitions in hopes of uncovering their own diamond in the rough. Just as the walls start to come down, the drama goes up, tempers run high and the teams' budgets quickly get strained."

As per HGTV, the second episode of I Bought A Dump ... Now What? will record even more drama because of more serious obstacles and near-fatal events. However, we have to watch Episode 1. It will stream on Discovery+ and air at 9 p.m. ET/PT, April 30, on the HGTV channel.

