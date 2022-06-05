Bargain Block Season 2 cast: List of design experts on HGTV show

After a successful first season, Bargain Block is back with season 2. The upcoming 10-episode season will see the return of the famous home renovation experts and life partners, designer Keith Bynum and builder Evan Thomas, real estate expert and soon-to-be first-time mom Shea Hicks-Whitfield for "restoring the iconic American city of Detroit.”

After garnering more than 20 million viewers for season 1, the network announced the renewal of Bargain Block Season 2 in September 2021. The new season will air on June 8, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV.

All about Bargain Block Season 2 cast list

The design experts Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas work together and buy “multiple rundowns and abandoned houses on a single block, take them down to the studs, and create affordable, stylish, and fully furnished starter homes that are ideal for first-time homebuyers.”

Keith Bynum

Story continues below ad

West Texas native Keith Bynum started his first company when he was 14-years-old and "became a nationally recognized retail and manufacturing chain."

Bynum was not always part of the construction and house flipping business. His first business was a woodworking business that he ran on Craigslist, making farmhouse tables for buyers.

He initially stayed in Denver for a while as he wanted to try his hands in the real-estate business, but when he found real estate to be expensive, he shifted and chose Detroit as his next stop.

His home flipping began with his own home. He purchased an unlivable home in Detroit and spent months fixing it up and turning it into a beautiful home with his partner Evan Thomas. After selling the house, the duo started their own business.

The designer now owns a company called Nine Furniture and Design along with Thomas.

Evan Thomas

Story continues below ad

Builder and carpenter Evan Thomas originally hails from the Midwest. He received his bachelor’s degree and a Ph.D. in Physics from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

After finishing graduate school, he moved to Motor City to start a company that buys, renovates and sells real estate.

He works along with his partner Keith Bynum and buys rundown and abandoned houses to “infuse every property with a functional layout, artful design and beautiful repurposed furniture. The result is incredible transformations of dilapidated homes that are an inspiration to the entire neighborhood.”

Shea Hicks-Whitfield

Story continues below ad

Shea Hicks-Whitfield is a real estate expert currently working for PREP Reality. As a team member on Bargain Block, she helps the duo find and sell the property on the show.

Born and raised in Detroit, she has 18-years of experience serving customers throughout Metro Detroit. Her experience as a first-time home buyer was her motivation to become a realtor with a “goal is to treat everyone the way I would like my family to be treated in a similar situation.”

Speaking about Bargain Block Season 2 cast, HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release:

“Keith, Evan, and Shea have a deep passion for the city of Detroit, and their commitment to revitalizing homes there has resonated with millions of HGTV fans. They share a common goal to create beautifully renovated homes that are accessible to everyone and that mission helps to sustain communities and improve lives.”

Produced by High Noon Entertainment, Bargain Block Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, June 8, on HGTV. The show will be available to stream on discovery+. All-new episodes can be streamed on the HGTV Go app. Viewers can also view the episodes using other streaming services, including Sling TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, fuboTV and Philo, and Hulu + Live TV.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far