How much do Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas earn per house? Fortune explored ahead of 'Rock the Block' premiere

The home renovation show Rock The Block has signed six renovation experts from HGTV, along with couple Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas, who will be competing as a duo. According to the new format, contestants pairing up as duos must be siblings, domestic partners, or spouses. The new season of the show premieres on Monday, February 28 at 9.00 pm ET/PT.

The show is centered around four teams who will be provided with identical properties which they will have to turn into the best home. Ultimately, the winner will achieve bragging rights along with a street named after them.

All about Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas

Couple renovators Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas's technique of morphing wrecked homes is nothing less than turning bricks to gold. The Bargain Block couple has been widely recognized for their impeccable genius when it comes to restoring rundown homes in Detroit.

However, they are not very open about their personal lives on social media. The couple's marital status is currently unknown, but they have been together for almost seven years.

Evan is from the Midwest and Keith is from West Texas. The couple moved to Detroit in 2017 after living together in Denver, Colorado for some time.

The Bargain Block couple don't have any kids. However, their social media handles indicate that they own a fur baby, Belle.

What are Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas's net worth?

Needless to say, Keith and Evan are tremendously talented and spend a lot of time working on construction and design. They also own a furniture designing company known as Nine Design + Homes. However, it is difficult to ascertain how profitable their company is.

Moreover, on the show Bargain Block, they buy deteriorated homes for just $1,000 and renovate them with a price tag of $40,000 to $45,000. Furthermore, they sell the property within a range of $60,000 to $100,000. This indicates that they earn approximately $55,000 per house.

In conclusion, the couple's net worth remains unknown. However, Keith and Evan are getting paid by HGTV as well. The Bargain Block couple seems to be involved in a lot of work, but they have been secretive about their remunerations.

