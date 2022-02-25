Travis Barker X Buster + Punch home decor: Where to buy, price, and all about the skull-themed collection

Travis Barker, drummer for Blink-182, just launched his first collection with Buster + Punch on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Kourtney Kardashian's fiancé Travis Barker is giving his fans a new collection of edgy jewelry, home decor and fashion.

In collaboration with the British home decor brand, Buster + Punch, The Rock Show drummer has unveiled a nine-piece collection, which is inspired by his punk aesthetics and can give homes a punk-style makeover.

More about Travis Barker's Buster + Punch Skull Themed collection

The famed musician, 46 year-old star, opened up about the designs that inspired the collection in a press release, saying,

“I’ve been obsessed with skulls forever, from the first time I saw artists like Pushead, who put skulls on the Misfits and Metallica albums and Zero skateboards back in the day. I’ve always loved them, they scream rock ’n’ roll, they scream danger and poison. Skulls stand against everything, so to present them in a way like this and take it to a new level is special.”

Creative director and founder of Buster + Punch, Massimo Buster Minale, also made a statement, in a press release, about how special this collection is for him,

“Travis and I have poured our blood, sweat and styles into this collaboration. The range grew from a beautiful sketch Travis made of a drum key and ended up as a statement of design today – unexpected, functional, fluid and, most importantly, impossible to pigeonhole."

In an interview for Buster + Punch which is present on Instagram, Barker explained his design passion and how his designs might not be right for everyone. At 3.46 seconds of the interview, he says,

“My personality is so loud — love me or hate me."

The collection can be availed online on the official website for the label, busterandpunch.com. In the home-decor section of the collaboration, items included are Brass and Steel table light which costs $590 each. They come with a complete set of skull pull cords, which gives a Travis Barker aesthetic.

It includes Skull Candy holders, in Brass and Steel, each of which costs $195. Skull cabinet knobs are also available in brass and steel for $75 each. Skull bowls are available for $290 each, skull door stops which cost $245, and lastly skull drum key, which retails at a price of $95 per piece.

Travis Barker has also included skull necklaces in both gold and silver which cost $195 each. There are sweatshirts available for both men and women with skull graphics prints which costs $129 and half-sleeved T-shirts are also available in black colorway for $59, on sale for both men and women.

