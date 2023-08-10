Why are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom going to trial? Nun house estate lawsuit controversy revisited amid veteran's recent claims

American singer Katy Perry and her fiance actor Orlando Bloom have been entangled in a lawsuit over the Montecito, California residence that they bought in 2021. As per the New York Post, the 38-year-old star and Bloom have been involved in a three-year legal suit over their $14.2 million mansion.

The court documents reviewed by the publication reveal that Carl Westcott signed the contract for the sale of his house on July 14, 2020, when he did not have the "mental capacity to understand the nature and probable consequences of the contract.” The 83-year-old served as a 101st Airborne service member in the US Army and intended to live in the mansion "for the rest of his life."

He claimed that his age, Huntington's disease, and “a major six-hour surgery less than a week before the proposed contract” had “seriously impaired" his ability to make a "free, voluntary, or intelligent consent to the contract,” according to the official documents.

A week after the sale contract was signed, Westcott claims that his medications from the surgery began to wear off and he started to "feel mentally clear again." The veteran then sent a letter to the real estate agency for his property stating he did not want to sell his house.

When Katy Perry and Bloom offered to pay more than what he originally paid for the property, Westcott considered it deeply but expressed that he cannot sell his home” since he was in the final few years of his life. A lawyer for the duo told Westcott that they were obligated to complete the sale and not willing to walk away.

Katy Perry's former legal battle with nuns revisited

This is not the first time that Katy Perry has been involved in a legal battle over estates. In 2015, the 38-year-old star was involved in a legal battle with the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary over a French-style chateau located in Los Feliz.

According to Los Angeles Times, 52 sisters pooled money and purchased the property, but by 2011, only five of them remained.

In 2011, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles forced the remaining nuns to relocate from the property against their will.

As per Billboard, the Roar singer had been interested in the convent since 2013 and had planned to move into it with her mother and grandmother.

Archbishop Jose Gomez had agreed to sell the property to Perry without informing the Sisters and even accepted the $14.5 million offered to him by the singer somewhere in 2013 or 2014. However, the remaining two nuns of the five, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman and Sister Rita Callanan refused to sell the property to Katy Perry.

Even though Katy Perry met with the nuns and shared why she wanted to buy the property, the sisters sold the property to developer Dana Hollister. She offered the nuns $15.5 million and $100,000 in cash up front, which they agreed to.

Hollister quickly turned the property into a hotel.

In July 2015, just months after Dana Hollister bought the convent, a judge invalidated her purchase and ruled that she could live there if she paid the Sisters $25,000 per month in rent while the lawsuits were underway.

Perry also sued Hollister for interfering with her own purchase. Gomez filed a lawsuit against the nuns for selling the property, even though it was supposed to go to Perry. A court decided against the nuns in 2016, and Perry was given the house.

After fighting for years, the feud ended in 2018 when Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, one of the nuns fighting Katy Perry and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, fell and died at the age of 89 in court during a post-judgment hearing about the case.