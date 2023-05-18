Selling Sunset season 6 net worth: Who is the richest real estate agent?

Netflix’s Selling Sunset is set to return with another season this week on Friday, May 19, at 3:00 am ET. In the upcoming season, Los Angeles based Oppenheim Group returns with some of their top-producing realtors as they compete with each other and other firms in order to continue making the Oppenheim brothers, Jason and Brett, proud.

Including the brothers, season 6 will feature 10 cast members, with the brothers and co-founders of the firm being the wealthiest of the lot. The duo's individual net worth is reportedly $50 million each.

Netflix’s Tudum states:

"Licensed in real estate and real drama, all your favorite agents from the Los Angeles-based brokerage are ready to conquer the cutthroat housing market when season 6 launches on May 19."

Selling Sunset season 6 cast’s net worth explored

The upcoming season of the Netflix real estate show will feature 10 members of the Oppenheim Group, including co-founders Jason and Brett Oppenheim. They will be joined by former cast members of the show and two new cast members.

1) Jason Oppenheim ($50 million)

The American real estate agent, lawyer, and reality television personality is best known for appearing in Selling Sunset. Throughout his career, he has brought in more than $1 billion revenue in sales and usually is involved with over $100 million in active listings.

2) Brett Oppenheim ($50 million)

The lawyer-turned-real estate agent went to law school and worked as a securities litigation attorney, however he “quickly realized that a nine-to-five” corporate job wasn’t for him. He then took time off to travel the world and got into the real estate industry.

Brett left the Oppenheim Group in 2020 to start Oppenheim Real Estate, where he renovated a Beverly Hills home that sold for $15 million and a $25 million property in Hollywood Hills.

3) Bre Tiesi ($6 million)

The actress, model, social media influencer, and real estate agent is set to appear in the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

As a model, Bre Tiesi appeared in magazines such as Playboy, BroBible, and Stacked. She also worked with brands such as Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Things.

4) Chrishell Stause ($5 million)

This famous Selling Sunset cast member has previously appeared in films and other shows, including her role of Amanda Dillon on ABC’s All My Children and as Jordan Ridgeway on NBC’s Days of Our Lives.

She also appeared in Scaring the Fish, The Crimson Mask, Another Time, My Little Girl is Gone, and Staged Killers.

5) Heather Rae El Moussa ($3 million)

This reality star also appears on HGTV alongside her husband. While Heather is a successful realtor right now, she didn’t start out her career in the industry.

She previously worked as a pilates instructor and was even a successful Playboy model. She was named Playboy’s Miss February in 2010 and has also appeared in movies and shows in minor roles.

6) Emma Hernan ($3 million)

The owner of Emma Leigh & Co is set to return for Selling Sunset season 6. According to Forbes magazine, before working as a successful real estate agent and entrepreneur, she invested her money in Yankee Trader Seafood, her family’s business and went on to be an angel investor in various companies and start ups.

7) Nicole Young ($3 million)

According to Celebsweek.com, Nicole Young’s net worth stands at $3 million. While she has been a part of the Oppenheim Group since 2014, this will be her first time on the show as a main cast member.

According to Netflix, she is one of the top-producing agents, with over $100 million in sales.

8) Mary Fitzgerald ($1 million)

Now the Vice President of the Oppenheim Group, Mary Fitzgerald’s career started in 2008. Before joining the LA based brokerage in 2014, she worked as a real estate agent in New York and London.

9) Amanza Smith ($1 million)

The interior designer and former home stager gained fame through Selling Sunset. She is also a model and the founder of AmanZa LLP.

The cast member was formerly an NFL cheerleader.

10) Chelsea Lazkani ($500,000)

Chelsea previously worked for Rodeo Realty, before which she worked as a business strategist and solar analyst. She got her license five years ago and joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix show during its season 5.

Tune in on Friday, May 19, at 3:00 am ET to watch the season premiere of Selling Sunset season 6 on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes