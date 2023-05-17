Selling Sunset season 6 cast list: Meet the 10 real estate agents

Selling Sunset is set to return to screens this Friday and will feature some new and old faces during the upcoming season. The latest season will feature the return of the Oppenheim Group and its top brokers as they attempt to make big sales while also navigating their personal lives.

Netflix’s Tudum shares about season 6:

"Licensed in real estate and real drama, all your favorite agents from the Los Angeles-based brokerage are ready to conquer the cutthroat housing market when Season 6 launches on May 19."

While some of the previous cast members are slated to return for the new season, the new season will include two new members, Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young. However, Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, and Vanessa Villela will not return for season 6.

Tune in on Friday, May 19, at 3 am ET to watch the season premiere of Selling Sunset season 6 on Netflix.

Meet the cast of Selling Sunset season 6

The Netflix real estate show Selling Sunset is set to return with another season this week. The upcoming season will feature some of the top brokers at the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. During the previous season, the group was left divided as cast members indulged in rivalries, personal conflicts, and an "office breakup,” which nearly tore the place down.

1) The Oppenheim Brothers

Jason and Brett are set to continue showcasing the brokerage and expand their real estate empire into a “billion-dollar business.” Jason is the acting president and founder of the group and leads a team that is responsible for representing buyers and sellers. His brother Brett is also the president of the Selling Sunset brokerage and is one of the highest-producing agents.

2) Chrishell Stause

The 41-year-old has previously appeared on All My Children as Amanda Dillon and on Days of Our Lives as Jordan Ridgeway. The season 6 cast member was romantically involved with Jason but decided to end things because she wanted to become a mother.

3) Mary Fitzgerald

The vice president of the Oppenheim Group is described as the “in-house mediator” by Netflix. In the upcoming season, Mary will be seen taking on more responsibility than before as the bosses spend more time out of the office.

4) Heather Rae El Moussa

The mother-to-be and businesswoman also appears on HGTV alongside her husband in The Flipping El Moussas. The cast member is known for selling luxurious, high-figure properties in Los Angeles.

Netflix states:

"This season, the O Group veteran quickly develops a camaraderie with newcomer and new mother Bre, helping her navigate office politics — and the inevitable shade that gets thrown her way."

5) Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea is one of the recent additions to the show, and viewers first became acquainted with her during season 5, when she came to LA from London. The 30-year-old will be seen clashing with Tiesi in Selling Sunset season 6, according to the trailer, as she doesn’t agree with her relationships.

6) Amanza Smith

The interior design expert and former house stager of the O Group is set to return for another season. Her personality and her dedication led her to become an integral part of the brokerage, and she is a "close confidant" to many of the cast members.

7) Emma Hernan

The Boston native and CEO of Empanadas is one of the top realtors in the Selling Sunset group. She is her biggest and only competition and Chrishell’s closest friend.

8) Nicole Young

While Nicole has been a part of the enterprise for numerous years and is a top-producing realtor, this will be her first season on Selling Sunset.

9) Bre Tiesi

The real estate agent was originally a model and actress. Her personal lie will be seen as one of the storylines this season as her relationship with Nick Cannon as co-parents becomes “office gossip”.

The real estate agent was initially a model and actress. Her personal lie will be seen as one of the storylines this season as her relationship with Nick Cannon as co-parents becomes “office gossip”.

Tune in on Friday, May 19, at 3 am ET to watch the season premiere of Selling Sunset season 6 on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes