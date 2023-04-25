Nicole Young on Selling Sunset Season 6: 3 things to know about new agent

Nicole Young is all set to join the hit reality show, Selling Sunset, in Season 6 which will air on Netflix, starting May 19, 2023. The show follows talented brokers from the reputed Oppenheim Group real estate firm as they sell luxurious homes to affluent clients in Los Angeles.

In the upcoming season, the audience will get to delve deeper into the work and lives of two interesting new agents, Nicole Young, and Bre Tiesi.

Fans of the show will most likely take a particular interest in Nicole Young as she has been a longtime member of the Oppenheim group. She has plenty of experience in the field and has represented a wide range of clientele including first-time buyers and sellers, celebrities, executives, and more.

Smart and dynamic, Nicole Young is a brilliant addition to the team that fans have come to know and love.

3 things that Selling Sunset fans should know about Nicole Young

1) Nicole Young is the real deal

Born in Minneapolis, Nicole Young studied marketing and public relations in college before moving to Los Angeles. She started working as a marketing consultant during her senior year in college. As a consultant, Nicole helped multiple multinational corporations with brand strategy, product launch campaigns, sales support, vendor negotiations, and customer outreach.

Her previous work enabled her to pick up important skills that have come to her aid in the field of real estate, such as an insight on consumer habits and the state of the marketplace. Her bio on the Oppenheim Group website reads -

"Always a loyal and fierce advocate of her clients’ best interests, Nicole has an extraordinary ability to negotiate and come up with creative solutions in order to execute any deal."

It will be interesting to see how she puts her negotiation and people skills to use in Season 6 of Selling Sunset.

2) She was offered a spot on Season 1 of Selling Sunset

Nicole Young may be new to the viewers of Selling Sunset, but she has been with the Oppenheim Group for a long time and so it is not surprising to hear that she was offered a spot on Season 1. She spoke about the offer during an interview with People:

"Originally, I was a part of the main cast. Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn't ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business — which I'm very protective of — to the entire world."

It's been four years since the premiere of the first season, and Nicole felt that it was time to face her fears. She knew that she had to make the most of the opportunity that had come her way.

Nicole Young is very close friends with Mary Fitzgerald. After all, she officiated Mary’s wedding to Romain Bonnet in 2019. When she turned to Mary for advice before filming began, the fellow agent simply told her, "Be yourself".

3) She has a lovely family

Nicole married Brandon Young back in 2017. The two seem to have a great bond, as is evident in one of her old Instagram posts that she had uploaded on their wedding anniversary. The post was captioned:

"4.22.17 was the best day of my life, not because our epic wedding was the best party we’ve ever thrown, but because it was the day I became your wife and the day we became a family. I am so proud to call you my husband and so grateful to have you by my side through thick and thin."

They have two dogs, a French bulldog and a Brussels Griffon. She is active on social media and in addition to posting content about her work, she regularly posts adorable pics of her family.

According to her bio in the O Group, Nicole Young is an avid beach volleyball player. She also has an interest in succulent gardening. Fans will be looking forward to seeing different facets of her vibrant personality in the upcoming season of the show.

Selling Sunset isn't just about luxury properties, it's also about the interesting agents who make the show fun and entertaining. Nicole Young definitely has the experience and the personality to add to the dynamic of the group and fans will be eager to see what she brings to the table in Season 6.

