Married to Real Estate season 2 release date and air time

HGTV is all set to bring a brand new season of Married to Real Estate, slated to air this week. Season 2 of the Atlanta-based home-renovation series is all set to air its very first episode this Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

The series will feature acclaimed real estate broker and home designer, Egypt Sherrod, along with her husband, Mike Jackson, a skilled builder and contractor, as well as an award-winning professional DJ by the name of DJ Fadelf, employing their expertise and skills in the housing and real estate market by helping clients get their affordable abode in ideal neighborhoods.

The official Twitter handle of the HGTV network tweeted earlier:

“We’re thrilled to announce that #MarriedToRealEstate is returning for a second season, coming in early 2023. ”

The new season of Married to Real Estate will air 12 one-hour episodes

According to a report by Deadline in June last year, the television network has reportedly planned 12 new one-hour episodes for Married to Real Estate following the phenomenal success of its previous season.

The 12-episode season involves showcasing the power couple’s adventures as the husband-wife duo sets out to explore and fix up homes in the cities of Dunwoody, Roswell, East Atlanta, Smyrna, Acworth, and Canton. According to an interview given to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the couple's renovation project budget starts at $50,000 and can go up to $250,000.

As the two earlier ventured onto their property business, managed their home affairs, and raised three daughters during the previous season, so shall their hassles increase in the upcoming season of Married to Real Estate.

Since fans have witnessed what the couple is capable of, clients have reportedly been more inclined to accept whatever suggestions Sherrod and Jackson have in their basket of ingenuity, thereby adding more challenges to the couple's home renovation projects.

HGTV @hgtv How I feel knowing that another season of #MarriedToRealEstate is on the way: How I feel knowing that another season of #MarriedToRealEstate is on the way: https://t.co/nD18FWTTqj

Speaking about the expectations from clients, Egypt said in an interview with the AJC:

“You’d think that’s what we prefer but we really want feedback and direction from our clients.”

With a sluggish housing market pertaining to higher interest rates, along with high inflation rates and supply-chain issues, the woes of homeowners will also be addressed by the power couple. By adjusting to the requirements and tailoring them according to the wishes of their clients, the husband-wife duo is set to design, renovate, and remodel homes in the best possible way they can.

Egypt further added in the interview :

“We don’t want the viewers to get depressed. If we can’t afford something, we’ll look for a lower-cost substitute that looks just as good. I think we were still able to do designs this season that will blow you away.”

As per a report from Deadline, the first season run of Married to Real Estate had more than 19 million viewers and ranked as the #2 spot in non-news/sports cable programs in its Thursday 9-10 pm timeslot.

Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at HGTV, Besty Ayala, made a statement describing the power couple's status in the network's eyes, as quoted from the Deadline report:

"They put their own family first and work twice as hard to make their clients’ dream homes a reality—and they laugh and have fun together through all of it. Their outlook on life is an inspiration and everyone is excited to see what's next for them in season two."

The couple has previously been featured on HGTV’s Property Virgins and Flipping Virgins, as well as served as guest judges for the network's home remodeling competition series, Rock the Block.

Produced by 51 Minds Entertainment, Married to Real Estate season 2 premieres this Thursday, January 12, at 9 pm ET/PT, on HGTV and streams on Discovery+.

