Discovery+’s José Andrés and Family in Spain release date and air time

José Andrés and Family in Spain will premiere on Discovery+ this Tuesday, December 27 at 03:01 am ET. The series will have six episodes in total and it is unclear if all episodes will be dropped together or separately.

The show will feature an outstanding chef and humanitarian José Andrés visiting his home country of Spain along with three daughters Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés. Chef José, who came to America when he was just 21 years old, will celebrate Spanish food and culture with his daughters, who were born and raised in the USA.

In the words of chef José, the description for José Andrés and Family in Spain reads,

"Come with me and my family on an amazing journey across Spain where we will eat our way through every region and see what makes Spanish food the best in the world! My daughters have heard endless stories about the people, places and food that shaped me as a young man but we got the chance to go visit, meet and taste everything together. There is no better way to learn about Spanish culture than with a fork and spoon in hand"

More details about José Andrés and Family in Spain

Chef José Andrés will take his daughters to the many places in Spain that helped him become a world-renowned chef. He will also have many family adventures with his daughters, like milking goats and paragliding across Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.

They will visit Barcelona, where chef Andrés spent most of his childhood and went to culinary school. They will eat and try to make some of the most "elevated, creative cuisine in the world." They will then head to Madrid and try some classic dishes like slow-cooked lamb, churros and sweets which originated from the monarchy. The father-daughter team will also visit some of the city’s famous tapas bars. In Andalusia, they will taste some of the most famous and fresh Bluefin tuna-based dishes. Then in Valencia, the Andrés family will try to make the "perfect Paella."

Chef José Andrés and his three daughters will also meet local experts and the chef’s old friends, who will teach the viewers how to "cook exquisite dishes."

The chef will also meet his friend Fermín Otamendi at the Bodega El Grifo Winery and will taste some of the Canary Island’s high minerals and low sweet wine. He will also eat some of Haría’s famous puchero canarios with his daughters.

Other than that, Chef José and his daughters will head to many popular Spanish bakeries and restaurants like Monte, Camilo de Blas, Cider Street, Oviedo, Casa Marcial, Asturias, Horno y Pastelería Alfonso Martínez, Ca Cent Duros, and Casa Carmela.

More about Chef José Andrés

Andrés came to America when was 21 years old with $50 in his pocket and started a restaurant named Minibar within a large eatery in 2003. After considerable success, he published Tapas: A Taste of Spain in America in 2005 and created ThinkFoodGroup with Robert Wilder in 2006.

He is the founder of World Central Kitchen, an NGO providing food to families affected by natural disasters. Andrés is the owner of é, The Bazaar, Barmini, Bazaar Meat, and many other restaurants.

Catch chef José and his three daughters trying out some of Spain’s most famous cuisines this Tuesday, December 27 on Discovery+.

