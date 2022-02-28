Who is chef Jose Andres? Iron Chef America star sets up kitchen to feed refugees at Ukraine-Poland border

Spanish-American chef Jose Andres is doing the best he can to help those fleeing war-torn Ukraine. The chef is providing food to the refugees at the Poland border through his non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen.

Telling about the service, a “distraught” Jose Andres posted a video on Twitter, saying:

“I can tell you one thing — World Central Kitchen is already there with boots on the ground trying to learn how we can be helping the refugee crisis as people in Ukraine are leaving. We see that the international Red Cross is putting together shelters. We already see that Polish people are feeding people as they cross the border. We are seeing people in Ukraine taking care of people and doing the best they can under the circumstances.”

Who is Chef Jose Andres

Born in the Mieres Principality of Asturias, Spain, Jose Andres owns around 31 restaurants across Washington DC, New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, South Beach, Florida, Orlando, and Chicago.

The recipient of the Princess of Asturias Award in 2021 enrolled in a culinary school in Barcelona when he was 15. He arrived in New York at 21 and worked at a popular Spanish restaurant, Eldorado Petit. Jose also staged servings at Quilted Giraffe before leading the kitchen for a new tapas restaurant in Washington, D.C, Jaleo, in 1993.

But it was 2003 when Andres opened his first restaurant, a minibar. After that, there was no looking back for the chef. He soon became a celebrity chef and restauranteur with his cooking show, Vamos a Cocinar, in 2005.

In 2005, he published his first book, Tapas: A Taste of Spain in America. He formed World Central Kitchen in 2010 in response to the Haiti earthquake that shattered many lives. Since then, his organization has provided food to disaster-struck families.

In addition to the aid through his organization, the Iron Chef America star announced to commit support from the $100 million Jeff Bezos' Courage and Civility Award grant he won in 2021.

This is not the first time that the 52-years-old chef has come forward to help during the crisis. Andres recently delivered 120 pizzas to the National Guard and police officers after Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building.

Even during the COVID pandemic, Jose Andres' organization distributed food to needy families worldwide. The recipient of the 2015 National Humanities Medal had also teamed up with DC Mayor, Muriel Bowser, to support first responders and frontline healthcare workers in more than 30 cities nationwide.

Jose Andres has delivered more than 35,000 meals from his restaurants to these workers.

