Who are Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson? All about 'Married to Real Estate' couple ahead of season premiere

HGTV has announced its new original series Married to Real Estate, starring Property V*rgins couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson.

Premiering January 13, the show will revolve around Sherrod and Jackson helping their clients land perfect homes in a dream neighborhood.

Viewers will also witness the married couple juggling their professional and personal lives.

Who are Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson?

Real estate broker and designer Egypt Sherrod married builder Mike Jackson in 2010. The HGTV stars have three daughters.

The duo know everything about booming property businesses, pleasing clients and managing a home.

The couple have previously starred on HGTV’s Property V*rgins and Flipping V*rgins, and they also serve as guest judges for the network's home-renovation competition series Rock the Block.

The Married to Real Estate couple share incredible work chemistry. Commenting on their work, Egypt Sherrod said:

“I’m obsessed with real estate and helping people find their perfect home. Mike and I find families a house in the right neighborhood and renovate it into their dream home, with the goal that they move in with equity in their new place. We aim to over-deliver for our clients.”

Mike Jackson added:

“Egypt and I work well together, and we enjoy working together. We’ve lived in and renovated 11 homes that we eventually sold for a profit, so we’re able to advise our clients on how to spend their money the right way to maximize a home’s value.”

HGTV president Jane Latman said this about Married with Real Estate:

“Egypt already built a huge fanbase as a proven real estate and renovation expert, but now we get to see her in action with Mike, her husband and business partner, and together, they are positively irresistible. If Egypt and Mike are on a home-buying and renovation team, everyone wins.”

All about 'Married to Real Estate'

Married to Real Estate is all about Sherrod using her market knowledge to find affordable properties in desirable locations for her clients, while Jackson provides smart renovations that increase its worth and return on investment.

The first episode of the season will center around Egypt and Mike touring two unique properties with a couple who are interested in a mid-century modern style home.

The clients manage to choose a house and present a challenging request to the couple. They insist on keeping the original features of the home, including a statement stone fireplace and wood paneled walls, with a fresh modern renovation.

At the reveal, the duo impress their clients with a bright, open floor plan that includes a sleek kitchen with a waterfall island and an entertaining room with a built-in bar.

Married to Real Estate will also feature the duo's personal and home projects, including building a basement design studio, searching for a new office space and creating a big girl bedroom for their youngest daughter.

Married to Real Estate is produced by 51 Minds Entertainment.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The eight-episode series premieres on HGTV Thursday, January 13, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee