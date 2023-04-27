"Dramatic season": Reality TV star Mary Fitzgerald dishes on Selling Sunset season 6

Selling Sunset is set to return on Netflix with a brand new season next month on Friday, May 19. The upcoming sixth installment will see the return of several cast members and feature new ones as they join the Oppenheim Group aiming to sell more properties and become bigger than ever.

Recently, one of the stars of the show, Mary Fitzgerald, opened up about the upcoming season while in conversation with E! News during the LA Family Housing Awards on April 20 and said that she thinks that season 6 is going to be the best installment as of yet:

"Season six is coming out and it’s going to be a very good and dramatic season."

More details about who is returning for Selling Sunset season 6 and who isn’t

Selling Sunset season 6's cast member, Mary Fitzgerald, recently attended the LA Family Housing Awards last week wherein she briefly spoke to E! News about the upcoming season of the Netflix show.

The reality star stated that while she hasn’t seen the upcoming season yet, by the way they filmed the show, she thinks it’s going to be dramatic. She added that while the cast feels like they’re going crazy by the end of it, they know that fans are going to “absolutely love it.”

Season 6 will see the return of several cast members, including Christell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Emma Hernan, and Amanza Smith. Those who will not be appearing in the latest Selling Sunset season include Vanessa Villela, Maya Vander, and Christine Quinn.

Vander and Quinn, the former cast members, are branching out on their own and getting into the business for themselves while Vilella was initially a part of season 6 but got cold feet before filming.

She said while in a conversation with People magazine in August 2022:

"Originally, I was a part of the main cast. Honestly, at the time, I just got cold feet right before they were going to start filming. I just wasn’t ready to expose my entire life, and even more so, my clients and business – which I’m very protective of – to the entire world."

Newcomers set to join the Oppenheim Group centric series include Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young. The latter, who has been in the group for a very long time, has been one of the “longest-standing and top producing realtors” at the firm and has over $100 million in sales and was initially supposed to be a part of season 1.

Bre Tiesi, the model-turned-real-estate-agent is the mother of Legendary Love, whom she welcomed into the world with Nick Cannon. As for being on Selling Sunset season 6 and in the real estate agency, she said that she wanted to transition out of modeling and start settling herself up for a long-term career. She added:

"I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that’s when I started making some high-figure sales. As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I’m 31 now. So I’m like, it’s time to be a big girl!"

Tune in on Friday, May 19, to watch the season premiere of Selling Sunset season 6 on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes