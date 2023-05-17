Selling Sunset season 6 release date, air time, and plot on Netflix

Selling Sunset is set to return with another season on Friday. Netflix’s real estate show revolves around the Oppenheim Group and its realtors as they navigate life and aim to sell the most luxurious real estate properties.

Netflix’s Tudum reads about the upcoming season:

"Licensed in real estate and real drama, all your favorite agents from the Los Angeles-based brokerage are ready to conquer the cutthroat housing market when Season 6 launches on May 19."

Tune in on Friday, May 19, at 3 am ET to watch the season premiere of Selling Selling Sunset 6 on Netflix.

Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young are among the new faces in Selling Sunset Season 6

The upcoming season of the Netflix real estate show promises major drama and entertainment. Selling Sunset season 6 will feature the top brokers at the L.A. based real estate group and follow seven of the most successful female realtors.

During the 11-part series, they will be seen competing against other firms as well as each other to be on top of their game while navigating their personal lives.

The synopsis further reads:

"This season, new agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles. Welcome to Selling Sunset."

Set to appear in season 6 are former cast members Christell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, and Amanzo Smith, along with the Oppenheim brothers, Brett and Jason.

The cast list for the upcoming season further includes new faces such as Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young. Tiesi started her career as a model and actor. Eventually, she wanted to transition into another career that would set her up with a long-term plan.

While in conversation with People Magazine, she said about the career change:

"I started taking it more seriously and tapping into my network, and that's when I started making some high-figure sales. As amazing as modeling was as an industry for me, I was just kind of over it. You know, I'm 31 now. So I'm like, It's time to be a big girl."

However, Nicole has been a part of the Oppenheim Group for a long time and was initially supposed to be a part of season 1. She is also the "longest-standing and top-producing realtor" and has over $100 million in sales.

While several notable faces are set to make a comeback, certain Selling Sunset cast members will not be returning to the series for the upcoming season. This includes Christine Quinn, Maya Vander, and Vanessa Villela.

The show will further see the leading cast members' significant others and friends make an appearance during the show; this includes Christell Stause’s boyfriend, G Flip, Jason Oppenheim’s girlfriend, Marie-Lou Nurk, and more.

The trailer for the upcoming season shows the new and old cast members clashing as Tiesi, the mother of Nick Cannon’s son, Legendary Love, finds herself in the middle of drama as one cast member states that she doesn’t agree with her relationship as a Christian.

