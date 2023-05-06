"Looks sick!": Fans can't keep calm after Selling Sunset season 6 trailer release

Selling Sunset season 6 will premiere on May 19, 2023, with previous stars Chrishell Stause, Heather El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Mary Fitzgerald, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Amanza Smith, and Jason and Brett Oppenheim set to return. Netflix recently released the trailer of the show, which has left fans excited.

The trailer for the upcoming season of Selling Sunset featured two new agents walking into Oppenheim Group's office. In the process, new friendships are formed and new rivalries are sparked.

Many fans have also wondered what will happen in the upcoming season since Christine Quinn left the show in August 2022.

After mutually agreeing with Netflix and the show's producers, the 33-year-old "villain" of Netflix's real estate docusoap decided to leave the show. In a report by Page Six, an insider revealed the reason for her departure and said:

“Her goals are far bigger than playing a villain on an ensemble reality series. She can’t wait to start the next chapter of her career and show the world who she truly is.”

As soon as the trailer was released, fans were quick to share their reaction on social media.

Fans flood social media with posts about the trailer for Selling Sunset's sixth season

Ever since the trailer was released, fans have been sharing their reactions online, showcasing their excitement for the upcoming season and how much they are looking forward to it.

We Should Talk host Gibson Johns also shared the trailer on his social media, expressing his excitement for the show.

In response to his tweet, several fans expressed their excitement for the upcoming instalment. However, quite a few also wrote about how they were missing Christine Quinn.

Drama abounds in the season 6 trailer for Selling Sunset

When Bre Tiesi made her entrance in the trailer, she said, “I don’t think the O Group is ready for me.” However, the drama escalated when her client admitted to being taken by another Oppenheim agent. The person who took her client remains a mystery.

The clip also showed Emma Hernan venting to Lazkani. Apart from this, Stause was seen not getting along with Young, who mentioned in one of her confessionals:

"Chrishell will do anything that will benefit her."

In another clip, Young is seen accusing Chrishell Stause of taking "credit for two listings that I sold." Stause didn't dispute the claim, but did mention that Young is "out to get me and I want to get to the bottom of it." She later added:

“Nicole, I’m not scared of you at all.”

Aside from this, fans got a glimpse of Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim's split back in April 2022. Their relationship ended after season 5 of the show because they had different opinions about having children. According to US Weekly, Chrishell, while talking about her offscreen breakup with Jason, told Emma Hernan:

“He just told me that he doesn’t want to have kids, so as much as this hurts me to say, I’ve been clear with him what that would mean, so we are done. We broke up. I’m just disappointed. I just feel like you never have it figured out and I guess that’s the life lesson. And I should know better at this point, but I thought this was it.”

Season 6 of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix on May 19, 2023.

