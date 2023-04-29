Emma Hernan: 3 things to know about the Selling Sunset star

Emma Hernan has been one of the primary characters of Selling Sunset ever since her first appearance on the show during the start of season 4. Her disagreements and conflict with the original show character Christine Quinn over a mutual ex-partner made her one of the characters on the show with a dramatic arc.

Selling Sunset has been made into five seasons so far and the sixth season is all set to premiere on May 16, 2023, on Netflix. Revolving around the Oppenheim Group, a real-estate brokerage firm, the show dwells on the members of the firm, their personal lives and the business they are involved in.

Emma Hernan (Image via Twitter)

Heather El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Brett Oppenheim, and Chrishell Stause are some of the most prominent characters in the show who have stuck around from the beginning. Given that Selling Sunset is one of the most popular reality shows of recent times, most of these characters became iconic figures in pop culture, with personal matters such as relationships and separations being widely discussed among fans on social media.

While we await the release of season 6 of Selling Sunset, here are some interesting facts about cast member Emma Hernan.

Who is Emma Hernan? Things you need to know about her ahead of Selling Sunset season 6 premiere

1) She is an entrepreneur and a model

Emma Hernan from a post on Twitter (Image via Twitter)

In the 1990s, Emma Hernan's grandfather started Yankee Trader Seafood, making the idea of food-based entrepreneurship a familiar space for her family. Emma is the founder of a frozen food company called Emma-Leigh & Co. Towards the end of 2020, Hernan also joined hands with Beyond Meat to launch a set of mini beef empanadas.

Hernan is an inspirational figure as an entrepreneur considering her beginnings. She modeled and engaged in odd jobs to make ends meet, while also saving up to invest in her business. She is also known to have been an angel investor, during which she invested in various start-ups that she thought could make the world a better place.

Apart from being an entrepreneur, Hernan is also known for her successful modeling career. Although most of the viewers of Selling Sunset are aware of her success in the glamorous industry, it is less known that she actually began modeling at a very young age of 12.

She is also known to be a self-made multi-millionaire.

2) Her father was a firefighter

Emma Hernan was born and brought up in Boston. She's a Scituate native and reportedly makes sure to visit home every once in a while amidst her busy schedule of investing, managing her business, modeling, and real-estate.

Emma Hernan's grandfather and founder of the Yankee Trader Seafood, Thomas W. Hernan, was an employee at the Cohasset Fire Department, while her father, Thomas G. Hernan, was a firefighter in Scituate. Emma frequently mentions her mother, too, who is a homemaker, and is extremely close to her.

She frequently posts about her mom and dad on special occasions, making them familiar faces on the internet.

3) She has history with Christine Quinn

Fans of Selling Sunset already know that Emma Hernan is no stranger to the Oppenheim Group. She is known to have taken assistance from Jason Oppenheim when she was looking to buy a house in Hollywood Hills in 2017. Subsequently, she also joined the group in 2018, briefly after she started her career in real estate.

However, what makes her a much more interesting character is her conflict with Christine Quinn, which is based in both of the women having dated the same person in the past. Their history made the dynamic between the characters very interesting right from Hernan's entry on the show in the first episode of Season 4.

Although it was never revealed who the person in concern was, Christine previously told Vanessa that Emma was engaged to her ex-boyfriend at one point. Hernan, however, made it clear that she was only on the show for professional reasons and would prefer to avoid any additional or unnecessary drama.

The sixth season of Selling Sunset will be released on Netflix on May 16, 2023. Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young are two characters who will be appearing for the first time on the show, alongside Chrishell Stause, Amanza Smith, Chelsea Lazkani, Heather Young, and Emma Hernan.

Poll : 0 votes