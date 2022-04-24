Why do Selling Sunset fans think Christine Quinn x Emma Hernan $5K bribery story is fake?

Selling Sunset has been in the news ever since it aired on Netflix. Be it about Jason and Chrishell Stause's relationship or Maya Vander's future on the show. But the most exciting topic which took the drama to a whole new level was the $5K bribery between Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan.
However, fans think that there is no truth in the story where Christine Quinn is accused of offering bribes to one of Emma Hernan's clients to not work with her.
All about Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan's $5K bribery story on Selling Sunset
Fans of Selling Sunset are having a hard time digesting Emma Hernan's $5K bribery story and are calling it a fake story. They think the story cannot be true because Christine Quinn will not "compromise her job/reputation for… Emma" or even offer such a low amount as a bribe to high-profile clients.
Fans took to Twitter, saying they were shocked by such a plot twist, showing their support for Quinn on the platform.
In Episode 9, Hernan opened up to Mary Fitzgerald that Quinn offered her longtime client a $5,000 bribe to not work with her, saying that Quinn "is out to sabotage" her "in any way possible."
This revelation not only shocked Fitzgerald, but even their boss Jason Oppenheim, who called her practice "unethical". Oppenheim could not believe that Quinn could go to such an extent to sabotage someone's career.
He gets distraught after learning this fact as Quinn was one of the first agents he hired for his company after seeing her potential and "wit". He went on to say that Quinn should use her time and energy towards her real-estate work instead of being vindictive against someone.
When Quinn fails to turn up in the office and refuses to take his boss's call to clear the air, Oppenheim is ready to make some tough decisions at the insistence of Fitzgerald despite "deeply" caring for her.
However, Quinn dismissed the claims, saying Hernan was lying to make her look bad. She even said that she does not want to clear things up with "mommy and daddy", aka Mary and Jason, and laughs off the claims.
Quinn even called out the Netflix series for selling "fake storylines" to the viewers.
Tune in to Netflix to catch all the exciting dramas of Selling Sunset, which debuted on April 22 on the streaming platform.