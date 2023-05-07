“I don’t want to”: BTS’ SUGA outrightly refuses a fan requesting him to speak English on Weverse live, fans react

BTS’ SUGA, known for his blunt answers, won fans’ hearts when he refused a specific comment asking him to speak in English in his recent Weverse Live. The Haegeum rapper has been meeting fans through broadcasts after his recent Agust D tours in Rosemont, and he held a live stream on Weverse on May 7.

The 30-year-old held the live stream for approximately 19 minutes to spend some time with fans. At one point during the broadcast, he read out a fan’s comment asking,

“Speak English please”

Fan requests of speaking English is one of the most common requests that K-pop idols get on their live stream. Despite increased discourse on respecting their culture and mother tongue, comments like these can always be seen at multiple live streams. BTS’ SUGA gave a direct reply, in Korean, saying,

“I don’t want to. I’m going to speak Korean.”

Fans react to BTS’ SUGA’s response to a fan asking him to speak English on recent live stream

On April 7, BTS’ SUGA held a Weverse live stream, spending time talking with fans. The rapper was done with six of his Agust D tour stops. The tour began on April 26 in Belmont with a thrilling setlist that caused a frenzy in the ARMY fandom.

Recently, BTS members such as RM, V, and Jung Kook, have been vocal about the kind of comments they receive on their live streams, and it seems that the Haegeum rapper was the next in line. His response to a fan’s comment opened another heated discussion about fan etiquette on Twitter.

BTS’ SUGA read a comment out loud which asked him to speak in English. He swiftly replied that he would continue to speak in Korean. The straight-forward answer elicited a variety of response in the fandom, as one part loved the idol's reply while the other got annoyed at the fan’s comment.

@bichwi @AmandaLWaldrop I think he's well aware of what language he's speaking. We don't need him to speak any other language than the one he feels comfortable speaking when he's speaking it. 🤜🏼🤛🏼 stop asking

@bichwi I left the live once I saw all the Yoongi marry me comments

@bichwi fans always demand that their idols are perfect. suga even learns english, changes the lyrics to english and invites fans to interact at his concerts. just because he refuses to speak english on live wv do you guys get offended and think he's rude?

BLACKPINKOLA OFFICIAL VEVO @BLACKPINKOLA_ Oh, He is so rude towards his fans



yoongi should not have to speak english if he doesn't want to yall wanna push the colonizers language so bad on everyone who doesn't want to speak it

(reading comment) speak english please
no i dont want to im going to talk in korean

Yes Yoongi! Let them know! If you are going to watch the live of someone who is Korean, don't be obnoxious and ask him to speak in English…make the effort to learn HIS language. This is why I joined so I can enjoy their lives and music to the fullest!

Past instances when BTS members called out various comments they witnessed in their live streams also led to a similar heated reaction. Leader RM expressed his disappointment by saying that fans had changed, V mentioned that fans were commenting the same set of requests and questions for years, while Jung Kook shared that he would stop looking at the comments section.

These instances led to heated discussions and seemingly pitted Twitter ARMYs against Weverse ARMYs. Some fans were concerned with Weverse ARMYs’ behavior towards the members, especially on live streams.

Meanwhile, BTS’ SUGA has five more nights of performance remaining in the US leg of the Agust D TOUR. Starting May 26, the rapper will kick off the Asia leg from Indonesia. He will then perform for three nights in Japan, three in Bangkok, three in Singapore, and finally two nights in Seoul, South Korea, to wrap up the tour.

Moreover, the Haegeum rapper is the first BTS member to hold a solo tour. Groupmate Jimin had attended one of his earlier concerts to showcase his support. Expectations for a Tony Montana performance of the duo also reign high in the fandom.

