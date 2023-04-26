“The amount of ridiculous comments…”: Fans get into heated discourse after BTS’ Jung Kook refuses to read comments on Weverse

A heated discussion on fan etiquette and appropriate questions were raised in the ARMY fandom once again as BTS’ Jung Kook mentioned that the comments were “so different” in his most recent live stream on April 25.
The 25-year-old BTS member has been spending more and more time with millions of fans via live stream recently. He once again went live on Weverse at around 5 am KST on April 25.
During a moment in the broadcast, he commented that it “would be better” to not look or read out the comments that fans were sending in. He chose his words carefully and added that he did not want to look at the comments and stated that he wouldn’t see or read them.
Jung Kook was the third BTS member to call out the kind of comments the septet has been receiving lately on their live streams. The ARMY fandom on Twitter once again began a heated discourse on what proper fan etiquette means and how they can help get rid of "ridiculous" and personal questions that the members are asked constantly on live.
“I don’t want to look”: BTS’ Jung Kook raises concerns over fans comments on his live stream, fans react
BTS’ Jung Kook usually garners over a million real-time viewers whenever he switches on a live stream on the Weverse platform. When he broadcasts for over an hour (some of his streams surpass three hours), he gains over five million viewers easily.
The easy accessibility of the artists’ live and comment features eventually leads to some inappropriate texts and questions from a select few. After BTS’ RM and V calling out the fans’ comments during their live streams, the youngest member, Jung Kook, also mentioned the same in his latest Weverse Live.
“I think it would be better not to look. Today… the comments are so different… I don’t know what to do… I don’t want to look at comments. I’m not looking at your comments… I don’t see them.”
Some fans also added that Jung Kook switched off the live commenting feature on Weverse after some time. While some thanked him for it, many commented on how different the Weverse ARMYs behaved than Twitter ARMYs.
One Twitter fan said that that is what the Weverse fans “deserved” while another requested fellow fans to not “let Weverse ARMYS spam nonsense.”
However, one Twitter user shared that Jung Kook just wanted to be on the live stream and spend time with fans, which is why he said he wouldn't read the comments. They added that it wasn't because of him not liking the comments.
What did BTS’ RM and V say about Weverse live comments?
In their recent Weverse live streams, BTS’ RM and V mentioned that they were reading some “strange things” and that fans needed to “upgrade” their questions. The former held a live stream on April 1, and at one point, mentioned that it was “better to do a live stream without looking at the comments.”
Similarly, V called out the comments which repeatedly asked the same questions over and over in his broadcast of April 19. He listed out the clichéd things people commented on and said that fans needed to think of better questions.
Meanwhile, apart from switching off the comments, Jung Kook had a fun time with fans. Staying true to his nature, he once again whipped up food on Weverse Live. This time, he mixed ingredients to create a sauce for noodles and shared its recipe with fans later.