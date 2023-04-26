“The amount of ridiculous comments…”: Fans get into heated discourse after BTS’ Jung Kook refuses to read comments on Weverse

A heated discussion on fan etiquette and appropriate questions were raised in the ARMY fandom once again as BTS’ Jung Kook mentioned that the comments were “so different” in his most recent live stream on April 25.

The 25-year-old BTS member has been spending more and more time with millions of fans via live stream recently. He once again went live on Weverse at around 5 am KST on April 25.

During a moment in the broadcast, he commented that it “would be better” to not look or read out the comments that fans were sending in. He chose his words carefully and added that he did not want to look at the comments and stated that he wouldn’t see or read them.

Jung Kook was the third BTS member to call out the kind of comments the septet has been receiving lately on their live streams. The ARMY fandom on Twitter once again began a heated discourse on what proper fan etiquette means and how they can help get rid of "ridiculous" and personal questions that the members are asked constantly on live.

Hajk• JJK1 IS COMING𓆙 @hajk719 The amount of RIDICULOUS comments I've seen on Jungkook's live today is crazy…

I've even saw someone asking him to convert to another religion…🙂

“I don’t want to look”: BTS’ Jung Kook raises concerns over fans comments on his live stream, fans react

Ayat🎓JK⁹⁷ JJK X CK ❤️‍🔥 @7btskook ah im just not going to look at the comments i'm going to turn it off. because each comment is so different. everyone, i'm not looking at your comments. today i dont want to look at comments. 🥺🤏🏻



#JUNGKOOK #Jungkooklive

BTS’ Jung Kook usually garners over a million real-time viewers whenever he switches on a live stream on the Weverse platform. When he broadcasts for over an hour (some of his streams surpass three hours), he gains over five million viewers easily.

The easy accessibility of the artists’ live and comment features eventually leads to some inappropriate texts and questions from a select few. After BTS’ RM and V calling out the fans’ comments during their live streams, the youngest member, Jung Kook, also mentioned the same in his latest Weverse Live.

“I think it would be better not to look. Today… the comments are so different… I don’t know what to do… I don’t want to look at comments. I’m not looking at your comments… I don’t see them.”

Some fans also added that Jung Kook switched off the live commenting feature on Weverse after some time. While some thanked him for it, many commented on how different the Weverse ARMYs behaved than Twitter ARMYs.

One Twitter fan said that that is what the Weverse fans “deserved” while another requested fellow fans to not “let Weverse ARMYS spam nonsense.”

tia is a lilabower @junkives heard jungkook turned the live comments off yesterday Alhamdulilah Mashallah this is exactly what weverse armys deserve

leah is seeing yoongi today 🃏🪞🥢 @vampykoobi please leave nice comments on jungkook live don't let Weverse armys spam nonsense

🍓🥢 @satellitaegi it's just me and my normal comments on jungkook's live against weverse armys

prod rm⁷ 🥢 @sunsetsmonie we cannot let weverse armys send weird things EVERYONE PLEASE PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING GO LEAVE JUNGKOOK NICE AND NORMAL COMMENTS

gracie⁷ @minjooncore weverse armys really want to ruin everything because jungkook won't even look at comments anymore

💜babykoo💜 @kooksfilter_ Okay I'm gonna say this block me if you want I don't care , some weverse "armys " look stupid and dumb with those annoying comments , it went to a point that even Jungkook had to turn off the comments bc your immature self , use your brains a little bit from time to time ok

Rei⁷ @jmsereindipity I hate weverse armys like why tf are y'all like that??? Jungkook always try his best to look at the comments and notices armys but y'all are getting weirder and worst ffs

Bonnie | 본니 🐇 @ssng_1417 Jungkook didn't wanna read the comments on his live because there were many people saying he should cut his hair, change his hairstyle or even calling him ugly, this is disgusting! those who were supposed to support and love him no matter what are the ones who most criticize him!

seeing yoongi @kkugimin jungkook still being the sweetest person ever and telling armys to take care of themselves even after the weverse comments are full of freaks oh he is full of nothing but love

Rock 🥢 Bison D-Day ⁷ |Tailor of Chaos @babiee_Mochiiii

Rock 🥢 Bison D-Day ⁷ |Tailor of Chaos @babiee_Mochiiii

Look at this spams.. This the only comments I can see under Jungkook's post. They literally copy pasted the same thing like atleast 100 times. What kind of sick psychotic behavior is this? I really hate weverse armys... They really are wierd 🥢🥢🥢🥢

However, one Twitter user shared that Jung Kook just wanted to be on the live stream and spend time with fans, which is why he said he wouldn't read the comments. They added that it wasn't because of him not liking the comments.

‎ً @jjwekeii jungkook said he didn't want to read comments because he just wanted to sit on live, not because he didn't like the comments. he didn't want to talk a lot like he usually does. understanding context and tone is important. don't just read translations and take it as you want.

Especially if you're not Korean or don't know the language. I'm Korean. I understand the language.

What did BTS’ RM and V say about Weverse live comments?

In their recent Weverse live streams, BTS’ RM and V mentioned that they were reading some “strange things” and that fans needed to “upgrade” their questions. The former held a live stream on April 1, and at one point, mentioned that it was “better to do a live stream without looking at the comments.”

𝓪⁷ @JlNSONYEONDAN we should spam nice things again like we did before for the boys' next live, Namjoon was saying why were there so many ppl saying strange things, why has it changed like this, then he said not seeing/reading the comments would've been better :(

we should spam nice things again like we did before for the boys’ next live, Namjoon was saying why were there so many ppl saying strange things, why has it changed like this, then he said not seeing/reading the comments would’ve been better :(https://t.co/CwlI2H2ysl

Similarly, V called out the comments which repeatedly asked the same questions over and over in his broadcast of April 19. He listed out the clichéd things people commented on and said that fans needed to think of better questions.

tan @justforTHV I don't blame taehyung when he turns off live bc WTH is this. His comments section are full of deræng3d shippers & delulu kids with no shame. This isn't funny or smth you can wrote to him it's just so disrespectful towards him.

Meanwhile, apart from switching off the comments, Jung Kook had a fun time with fans. Staying true to his nature, he once again whipped up food on Weverse Live. This time, he mixed ingredients to create a sauce for noodles and shared its recipe with fans later.

