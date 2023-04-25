Jung Kook's new noodle sauce recipe: The BTS maknae shares a unique way to enjoy ramyeon

BTS' Jung Kook loves giving fans details on his life, especially when it comes to food. The Dreamers singer switched on Weverse live at around 5 am KST on April 25 to spend some time with ARMYS. The youngest BTS member ended up treating fans to another one of his unique recipes, this time a sauce for the noodles.
Jung Kook also kept his promise by sharing the recipe in a post on Weverse after he switched off his livestream. The recipe includes spoonfuls of several sauces to give it a kick. He also wanted to add a few ingredients that he didn't have at home but made sure to tell fans about them.
BTS’ Jung Kook whips up a new sauce for his noodle on Weverse Live
The last time BTS’ Jung Kook introduced fans to his own noodle recipe called “Bulgeuri” (a mix of Samyang’s Buldak and Nongshim’s Neoguri noodles), Nongshim rushed to trademark the name. It seems that the idol did not pay much heed to it, as he recently shared another exclusive recipe for one of his own creations—a new sauce.
The BTS maknae surprised ARMYs by switching to Weverse Live suddenly in the early hours of April 25. He had a fun time with fans and couldn’t help but get into the kitchen because he was hungry. Just like last time, he walked fans through another unique way he cooked his noodles, especially the noodle sauce.
The 25-year-old created the sauce while just adding and mixing ingredients and tweaking it whenever he felt that way. The final recipe, for any ARMY who wishes to recreate Jung Kook's noodles and sauce, is below:
For Sauce:
- One tablespoon of Buldak sauce
- One tablespoon of Buldak mayo
- Two tablespoons of Cham sauce
- Four tablespoons of golden Perilla Oil (not dark brown)
- One egg yolk
- Garlic and chili powder
Putting together the dish:
- Step 1 - Boil the buckwheat noodles. Wash and drain them thoroughly
- Step 2 - Pour the noodles in a bowl. Add five spoonfuls of the sauce. If it seems less, add two more spoons (like Jung Kook did)
- Step 3 - Garnish it with Kimjaban, aka Seaweed flakes.
The BTS maknae also posted the recipe on Weverse with multiple small details that fans would want to keep in mind.
BTS' Jung Kook gets surprised fans recognized him despite a new haircut at The Kid LAROI's concert
ARMYs love for the Butter septet runs deep enough for them to recognize the singers even in an extremely blurry picture. Jung Kook was spotted at Coachella 2023 enjoying The Kid LAROI's performance. He appeared on the event's live stream camera for a few seconds but was immediately recognized by ARMYs.
Since the youngest BTS member has been sporting long hair for some time, he cut bangs and believed that fans wouldn't recognize him. However, a clip of him in the audience went viral on Twitter in no time.
It was only later that the idol posted a photo with his new look on Weverse to both update fans and express his surprise at them.
Meanwhile, the youngest BTS member recently attended the premiere of Park Seo-joon and IU’s movie, Dream, with fellow groupmate V.