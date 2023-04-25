Jung Kook's new noodle sauce recipe: The BTS maknae shares a unique way to enjoy ramyeon

BTS' Jung Kook loves giving fans details on his life, especially when it comes to food. The Dreamers singer switched on Weverse live at around 5 am KST on April 25 to spend some time with ARMYS. The youngest BTS member ended up treating fans to another one of his unique recipes, this time a sauce for the noodles.

Jung Kook also kept his promise by sharing the recipe in a post on Weverse after he switched off his livestream. The recipe includes spoonfuls of several sauces to give it a kick. He also wanted to add a few ingredients that he didn't have at home but made sure to tell fans about them.

BTS’ Jung Kook whips up a new sauce for his noodle on Weverse Live

Ikra♡JK @JEONJUN20577224 after checking how much noodles you have, put enough sauce on top! ah there needs to be minced garlic in it tooㅠㅠ it's okay if you have some leftover sauce!



The last time BTS’ Jung Kook introduced fans to his own noodle recipe called “Bulgeuri” (a mix of Samyang’s Buldak and Nongshim’s Neoguri noodles), Nongshim rushed to trademark the name. It seems that the idol did not pay much heed to it, as he recently shared another exclusive recipe for one of his own creations—a new sauce.

The BTS maknae surprised ARMYs by switching to Weverse Live suddenly in the early hours of April 25. He had a fun time with fans and couldn’t help but get into the kitchen because he was hungry. Just like last time, he walked fans through another unique way he cooked his noodles, especially the noodle sauce.

The 25-year-old created the sauce while just adding and mixing ingredients and tweaking it whenever he felt that way. The final recipe, for any ARMY who wishes to recreate Jung Kook's noodles and sauce, is below:

For Sauce:

One tablespoon of Buldak sauce

One tablespoon of Buldak mayo

Two tablespoons of Cham sauce

Four tablespoons of golden Perilla Oil (not dark brown)

One egg yolk

Garlic and chili powder

Putting together the dish:

Step 1 - Boil the buckwheat noodles. Wash and drain them thoroughly

Step 2 - Pour the noodles in a bowl. Add five spoonfuls of the sauce. If it seems less, add two more spoons (like Jung Kook did)

Step 3 - Garnish it with Kimjaban, aka Seaweed flakes.

The BTS maknae also posted the recipe on Weverse with multiple small details that fans would want to keep in mind.

「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7 weverse 230425



jungkook: - recipe for toasty buldak mayo perilla oil makguksu -



perilla oil 4 (the cold pressed 100% pure perilla oil)

cham sauce 2 (t/n: lighter, a little bit sweeter than soy sauce)

buldak sauce 1

buldak mayo 1

「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7 jungkook: (you can probably add minced garlic and/or chili flakes to taste

but personally haven’t tried it myself)

so mix all of that together and your sauce is complete

「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7 jungkook: boil as much of the buckwheat noodles as you want to eat

「 claire ⁷ 」 @btstranslation7 jungkook: then pour as much sauce as you want over the noodles

and i don’t mean just any normal dried seaweed flakes i’m talking about those seasoned ones!!! so you top it off with the flakes and

that's iiiiiiiit!

i’m sleepy now byeee ~.~

BTS' Jung Kook gets surprised fans recognized him despite a new haircut at The Kid LAROI's concert

ARMYs love for the Butter septet runs deep enough for them to recognize the singers even in an extremely blurry picture. Jung Kook was spotted at Coachella 2023 enjoying The Kid LAROI's performance. He appeared on the event's live stream camera for a few seconds but was immediately recognized by ARMYs.

🐙 @kootopus SO TINY jungkook caught on coachella streamSO TINY jungkook caught on coachella stream 😭 SO TINY https://t.co/UPgdH3AdWD

Since the youngest BTS member has been sporting long hair for some time, he cut bangs and believed that fans wouldn't recognize him. However, a clip of him in the audience went viral on Twitter in no time.

It was only later that the idol posted a photo with his new look on Weverse to both update fans and express his surprise at them.

JK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ @Daily_JKUpdate



"I was going to watch Coachella quietly, but I was found out right away... ARMY you're amazing... Thank you... I love you... How did you know? I cut my bangs...(Please know that I took this picture in a hurry to show ARMY )



(Haha, it’s like wow I… 23.04.16 Jungkook Weverse post:"I was going to watch Coachella quietly, but I was found out right away... ARMY you're amazing... Thank you... I love you... How did you know? I cut my bangs...(Please know that I took this picture in a hurry to show ARMY )(Haha, it’s like wow I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 23.04.16 Jungkook Weverse post:"I was going to watch Coachella quietly, but I was found out right away... ARMY you're amazing... Thank you... I love you... How did you know? I cut my bangs...(Please know that I took this picture in a hurry to show ARMY )(Haha, it’s like wow I… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/buUYT7GvPW

Meanwhile, the youngest BTS member recently attended the premiere of Park Seo-joon and IU’s movie, Dream, with fellow groupmate V.

