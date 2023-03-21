5 boyfriend-worthy moments of BTS’ Jung Kook from his Weverse livestream

BTS’ Jung Kook has been greeting ARMYs pretty often by going live on popular social media platform Weverse.

For the unversed, after having deleted his personal Instagram account as he didn’t use it much, he promised fans that he would be coming to Weverse often to chat with them and he has been holding up his end of the bargain.

The 25-year-old's livestreams are no ordinary broadcasts as the idol often streams for hours on end, they go on for so long that once he fell asleep in the middle of one of his late night streams. March 14 was another such lucky day as ARMYs got to witness not one but four back-to-back livestreams from Jung Kook where he cosplayed as the ultimate boyfriend.

BTS’ Jung Kook serenades ARMYs on his Weverse livestream regularly giving ultimate mushy moments

1) Boyfriend POVs

lea⁷ 🧑🏻‍🚀 @seokjinbit JUNGKOOK’S OUTFITS FOR HIS 3 WEVERSE LIVES SO FAR JUNGKOOK’S OUTFITS FOR HIS 3 WEVERSE LIVES SO FAR https://t.co/tl1gtOfUun

Jung Kook changed his outfit with each livestream he did on March 14, giving us three different boyfriend looks. The first outfit was an oversized black shirt that showed off his tattoos and he accessorized it with a silver chain. He channeled the perfect "bad boy" boyfriend, making ARMYs around the world squeal.

The second look of the night was him wearing an oversized white shirt and glasses, which led to many ARMY’s comparing his visuals to Howl from Howl’s Moving Castle because of his long hair.

The last look of the night was him wearing a purple padded jacket and a white beanie, giving ARMYs the POV of going on vacation with their boyfriend. The fandom had the pleasure of going on three different dates with Jung Kook in a single night.

2) Drinking date

윤서⁷ @btsinthemoment i dont know why but when i drink, why do i think of you guys first. its not that i think 'i should drink while doing a live', but i start drinking but turn on the live because i think of you all, today as well. i dont know why but when i drink, why do i think of you guys first. its not that i think 'i should drink while doing a live', but i start drinking but turn on the live because i think of you all, today as well. 🐰 i dont know why but when i drink, why do i think of you guys first. its not that i think 'i should drink while doing a live', but i start drinking but turn on the live because i think of you all, today as well.

All these boyfriend POVs had one thing in common -- it was a drinking date between ARMYs and Jung Kook. The Euphoria singer went online to try out the various Whiskey bottles he had bought. He mentioned that every time he drinks, he thinks of ARMYs and hence wants to go live to be able to chat with them.

No livestream of the idol is complete without music and he played various songs on his fans' recommendations on this Weverse live as well. He even sang a couple of songs serenading both ARMYs and his BTS co-members who popped in for a while he was streaming live.

3) Flirting with fans

Sh @Sh_kookie_

flirting with army saga

WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK

ALWAYS BY JUNGKOOKS SIDE

THANKS FOR COMING JUNGKOOK

Borahe baby APOBANGPO

#LeftandRight #BestMusicVideo #iHeartAwards I was attacked in live but with lyrics iam D yingflirting with army sagaWE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOKALWAYS BY JUNGKOOKS SIDETHANKS FOR COMING JUNGKOOKBorahe babyAPOBANGPO I was attacked in live but with lyrics iam D ying flirting with army saga 😢WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOKALWAYS BY JUNGKOOKS SIDETHANKS FOR COMING JUNGKOOKBorahe baby 💜APOBANGPO#LeftandRight #BestMusicVideo #iHeartAwards https://t.co/bAj4h6VvJt

It’s not a Jung Kook live if there are no moments that make one question “is this para-social relationship canon?”

The BTS member missed no opportunity to flirt back with fans who were trying their luck. Unlike Jin, he said yes to all the questions in the chat that asked him to be their boyfriend.

He even called them “jagiya,” which means darling in Korean, and when a fan said she was leaving due to some work, he pretended to be her caring boyfriend, asking her to reach home safely.

4) Guided meditation

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons jungkook's guided meditation program that ensures a good night's sleep jungkook's guided meditation program that ensures a good night's sleep 💤 https://t.co/YA7WAXdepV

The BTS member also provided a free guided meditation routine for ARMYs to practice before going to bed. The ASMR provided by the crackling fire of the candle and the soothing music playing in the background of his live combined with Jung Kook’s calming voice guiding ARMYs to relax would definitely lull anyone to sleep.

5) Clingy boyfriend

Rena⁷∞ @borahae_4_life HE CAME BACK TO SAY A PROPER BYE AND TO TELL US TO ALWAYS BE HAPPY NO MATTER WHAT NO ONE LOVES AS DEEPLY AS THESE MEN FR I LITERALLY JUST WANNA SOB JUNGKOOKHE CAME BACK TO SAY A PROPER BYE AND TO TELL US TO ALWAYS BE HAPPY NO MATTER WHATNO ONE LOVES AS DEEPLY AS THESE MEN FR I LITERALLY JUST WANNA SOB JUNGKOOK😭😭 HE CAME BACK TO SAY A PROPER BYE AND TO TELL US TO ALWAYS BE HAPPY NO MATTER WHAT 😭😭😭😭😭😭NO ONE LOVES AS DEEPLY AS THESE MEN FR 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/6yjgqpyNV0

Despite ending the live marathon after his third consecutive livestream, the singer returned to greet ARMYs for the fourth time, in true boyfriend fashion, because he felt he did not say his ending greetings well enough. He decided to come live for a very short while just to say bye to ARMYs properly and conclude the livestream session in a pleasant manner.

ARMYs are definitely in love with BTS, but the seven-member beloved boy band is also clearly equally in love with ARMYs and Jung Kook’s Weverse lives are proof that this parasocial relationship works both ways.

Poll : 0 votes