Did Katy Perry kill a nun? Lawsuit explained as netizens slam singer for backing Rick Caruso in LA mayoral race

Katy Perry recently infuriated some fans when she posted a picture from the voting booth in California in which she can be seen smiling after voting for Rick Caruso. As per the Instagram post by Perry, she voted for the Republican-turned-Democrat for a “myriad of reasons.”

Since she posted the picture with the hashtag #letsgocaruso, the singer has come under fire as her decision to vote for Rick has brought forward old speculation of whether Katy Perry killed a nun who was involved in a property battle with her. Being a different story altogether, fans are now lashing out at The One That Got Away singer. One also tweeted:

happy sparksidays🖤🥂⚾️🏀⚽️ @kyliesparks If Katy Perry didn’t want us talking about how she killed a nun she shouldn’t have gone that hard in the paint for an anti-abortion republican If Katy Perry didn’t want us talking about how she killed a nun she shouldn’t have gone that hard in the paint for an anti-abortion republican

Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, an elderly nun, passed away after collapsing in court in March 2018. She was involved in a long-running dispute with Perry over a convent in Los Angeles.

Katy might be on the opposite front battling the nuns, but she did not kill Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, as she died due to natural causes during a court proceeding.

What happened in the Katy Perry vs the nuns lawsuit for the eight-acre former convent?

The story dates back to June 2015, when the pop star had set her eyes on a $14.5 million property in the hills of Los Feliz. The Dark Horse singer was striking a deal with the local Catholic archdiocese at the time.

However, the nuns who were previously residing inside the convent insisted that the property belonged to them and only they had the right to sell it. Hence, the nuns made a deal with restauranteur Dana Hollister to buy it for $15.5 million.

Katy Perry wanted to purchase the convent for her and her mother to stay in. (Image via LA Times)

Over the next few months, Katy met the nuns and attempted to persuade them to let her buy the house. However, all her efforts went futile, as nuns claimed that Hollister was ready to offer more money.

In July 2016, the court ruled against the nuns, saying that the nuns’ decision to make the sale was invalid and that the sale of the property to the restauranteur was illegal.

Hence now, the convent was Perry’s to buy. But the road to victory did not seem easy for Katy Perry as one of the nuns, Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, spoke to the local media and said:

"Katy Perry, please stop."

Just an hour after making the statement, the nun died as she collapsed in the court. This led to severe backlash as many on the internet slammed Katy for having the blood of the nun on her hands.

AdoraDeplorableKat @MrsKHuie @katyperry You killed a nun?!? You caused her so much stress and emotional distress, got her evicted and then sued her...you killed an 89yr old nun! Over a house you wanted to buy. I hope it was worth it. twitter.com/Cernovich/stat… @katyperry You killed a nun?!? You caused her so much stress and emotional distress, got her evicted and then sued her...you killed an 89yr old nun! Over a house you wanted to buy. I hope it was worth it. twitter.com/Cernovich/stat…

However, after a years-long battle, Hollister was forced to pay $6.5 million in damages after the nun passed away in court.

After all the fiasco, Katy Perry passed on the property as she decided not to buy it. A few years later, there was again the news that the property was back on the market, this time for a whopping $24 million. However, as per the Los Angeles Times, the house has still not been sold.

While the current political scenario and Perry’s choice to support Caruso have reopened the old case, the world of the internet is reacting to the singer’s political views as many feel “disappointed” after Perry extended her support to Caruso.

