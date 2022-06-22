'BTS it's okay to rest' hashtag takes over Twitter as ARMY's extend support following the group's temporary break 

Record-breaking K-pop boy group BTS has stunned the world with its latest album, Proof, released on June 10, 2022. The new album comes just in time for the group’s 9th-anniversary debut, and the members have been surprising fans ever since.

To celebrate their nine years of togetherness, the group members held a FESTA Dinner on June 15, 2022, and revealed that they will be taking some time off as a group to focus on solo activities.

However, many media outlets and live television broadcasts blew the news out of proportion with headlines including the phrase “disbandment” and “split up.” Soon after, HYBE CEO Jiwon Park released an official statement to clear the air of confusion and stated that the group will remain together and participate in group activities, inclusive of solo projects, in order for the members to grow individually.

After a lot of debate and clarification from the BTS members themselves, the group’s fanbase, known as ARMY, showered their love for the global superstars by assuring their support on social media and began trending the phrase “BTS it’s okay to rest (#BTSItsOkayToRest).”

⁷ @mygbebe For almost a decade you've kept running, responsible for a lot of changes internationally and opened a lot of doors that was once closed. Rest however you want and for how long you desire. People's approvals are no longer your problem nor concern. #BTSItsOkayToRest For almost a decade you've kept running, responsible for a lot of changes internationally and opened a lot of doors that was once closed. Rest however you want and for how long you desire. People's approvals are no longer your problem nor concern. #BTSItsOkayToRest

BTS to focus on solo activities but will stick together as a group

On June 15, 2022, an official statement from HYBE announced that the K-pop juggernauts will not be going on a hiatus and will continue group activities along with solo ventures, as reported by The Associated Press.

The confusion stemmed after the group’s FESTA Dinner translations on YouTube displayed the word “hiatus."

The one-hour-long dinner party was an emotional gathering for both the members and fans. RM, the group's leader, spoke about members needing rest and criticized the K-pop music industry for its rigorous schedule and pressure on artists to continue releasing music.

Group member and rapper SUGA went on to share the long-avoided news and announced that the group would be taking a temporary break and focus on solo projects to flourish individually as artists in the music industry.

The septet has already clarified, with group members RM, V, and Jungkook stating in their individual V Lives and Weverse letters that the band is not dismantling but only trying to focus on their solo projects for now.

On June 22, 2022, ARMYs took to Twitter and began trending the hashtag #BTSItsOkayToRest to show their never-ending love and support for the group members in every decision that they make. Fans flooded the internet with wholesome pictures and videos promising the BangTan Boys that they will always have their backs.

ᴖ◡ᴖ @kkukstudio you’ve done so much for us already! take as much as time as you need and enjoy it, we’ll always be waiting for you #BTSItsOkayToRest you’ve done so much for us already! take as much as time as you need and enjoy it, we’ll always be waiting for you #BTSItsOkayToRest

Black Swan ℗ ⁷ ✧ STREAM YET TO COME @BlackSwan_875



BTS, our biggest love 🥺

#BTSItsOkayToRest To you who wrote these messages to ARMY, to you who have brought us along so gently, for so long - ARMY belongs to BTS. We're not going anywhere and will support you, always.BTS, our biggest love 🥺 To you who wrote these messages to ARMY, to you who have brought us along so gently, for so long - ARMY belongs to BTS. We're not going anywhere and will support you, always.BTS, our biggest love 🥺 #BTSItsOkayToRest https://t.co/Es1hcZRrF3

Tear Ⓟ ⁷ @I_am_T_E_A_R

#BTSItsOkayToRest You're always telling us to be healthy and happy. To put ourselves first. To love ourselves. Now it's your turn. Take all the time you need. We will always be your soft place to land. You're always telling us to be healthy and happy. To put ourselves first. To love ourselves. Now it's your turn. Take all the time you need. We will always be your soft place to land. #BTSItsOkayToRest

🐻‍❄️⁷🍰| TORONTO ARMYS 📌 @userbfIy #BTSItsOkayToRest AND I DARE A MF TO TELL THEM TO STOP THEIR BREAK FOR AN INDUSTRY THAT NEVER SUPPORTS THEM. #BTSItsOkayToRest AND I DARE A MF TO TELL THEM TO STOP THEIR BREAK FOR AN INDUSTRY THAT NEVER SUPPORTS THEM. https://t.co/Utr0xuPVgf

⟭⟬ ᴮᴱDr. omeroz⁷🧈 ⟬⟭ 💜 @omermeroz



It's ok.



We love you and will always be here for you. You don't need to carry the world on your shoulders.



#BTSItsOkayToRest It's ok to rest. It's ok to put yourselves first. It's ok to do what's right for your mental health. It's ok to stop and regroup your thoughts.It's ok.We love you and will always be here for you. You don't need to carry the world on your shoulders. It's ok to rest. It's ok to put yourselves first. It's ok to do what's right for your mental health. It's ok to stop and regroup your thoughts.It's ok.We love you and will always be here for you. You don't need to carry the world on your shoulders. #BTSItsOkayToRest

comforting things bts said @tanniefairie #BTSItsOkayToRest to the seven most talented and amazing people, thank you for all the comforting words and actions you have provided us these nine years please remember that we love you so much and we’re staying here forever!! to the seven most talented and amazing people, thank you for all the comforting words and actions you have provided us these nine years please remember that we love you so much and we’re staying here forever!! 💜💜#BTSItsOkayToRest https://t.co/oN6We76Gmp

Beatrice ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ.🇫🇷💗💙💜 @Mikrokosmos952 #BTSItsOkayToRest



It’s so sad that we have to stand up for this but they deserve all the rest and healing that they need they have been working for 9 years!!! Creating beautiful music now let them be and let them rest and leave them alone!!! Give them time 🥺🫰🏻 🏻 It’s so sad that we have to stand up for this but they deserve all the rest and healing that they need they have been working for 9 years!!! Creating beautiful music now let them be and let them rest and leave them alone!!! Give them time 🥺🫰🏻 #BTSItsOkayToRest It’s so sad that we have to stand up for this but they deserve all the rest and healing that they need they have been working for 9 years!!! Creating beautiful music now let them be and let them rest and leave them alone!!! Give them time 🥺🫰🏻💜✊🏻 https://t.co/OqCCjOFuHk

Meanwhile, on the work front, according to various K-media outlets, BTS’ J-Hope will be the first member to drop his solo album. Details about the rapper's upcoming drop are yet to be released. However, it is expected that J-Hope might share information at the Lollapalooza music festival in July 2022.

J-Hope is also the first K-pop artist to headline the popular music festival that will be held at Chicago's Grant Park from July 28 to July 31. He will also be joined by other world-famous artists, including Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Dua Lipa, and K-pop boy group TXT.

