'BTS it's okay to rest' hashtag takes over Twitter as ARMY's extend support following the group's temporary break 

Record-breaking K-pop boy group BTS has stunned the world with its latest album, Proof, released on June 10, 2022. The new album comes just in time for the group’s 9th-anniversary debut, and the members have been surprising fans ever since.
To celebrate their nine years of togetherness, the group members held a FESTA Dinner on June 15, 2022, and revealed that they will be taking some time off as a group to focus on solo activities.
However, many media outlets and live television broadcasts blew the news out of proportion with headlines including the phrase “disbandment” and “split up.” Soon after, HYBE CEO Jiwon Park released an official statement to clear the air of confusion and stated that the group will remain together and participate in group activities, inclusive of solo projects, in order for the members to grow individually.
After a lot of debate and clarification from the BTS members themselves, the group’s fanbase, known as ARMY, showered their love for the global superstars by assuring their support on social media and began trending the phrase “BTS it’s okay to rest (#BTSItsOkayToRest).”
BTS to focus on solo activities but will stick together as a group
On June 15, 2022, an official statement from HYBE announced that the K-pop juggernauts will not be going on a hiatus and will continue group activities along with solo ventures, as reported by The Associated Press.
The confusion stemmed after the group’s FESTA Dinner translations on YouTube displayed the word “hiatus."
The one-hour-long dinner party was an emotional gathering for both the members and fans. RM, the group's leader, spoke about members needing rest and criticized the K-pop music industry for its rigorous schedule and pressure on artists to continue releasing music.
Group member and rapper SUGA went on to share the long-avoided news and announced that the group would be taking a temporary break and focus on solo projects to flourish individually as artists in the music industry.
The septet has already clarified, with group members RM, V, and Jungkook stating in their individual V Lives and Weverse letters that the band is not dismantling but only trying to focus on their solo projects for now.
On June 22, 2022, ARMYs took to Twitter and began trending the hashtag #BTSItsOkayToRest to show their never-ending love and support for the group members in every decision that they make. Fans flooded the internet with wholesome pictures and videos promising the BangTan Boys that they will always have their backs.
Meanwhile, on the work front, according to various K-media outlets, BTS’ J-Hope will be the first member to drop his solo album. Details about the rapper's upcoming drop are yet to be released. However, it is expected that J-Hope might share information at the Lollapalooza music festival in July 2022.
J-Hope is also the first K-pop artist to headline the popular music festival that will be held at Chicago's Grant Park from July 28 to July 31. He will also be joined by other world-famous artists, including Machine Gun Kelly, Metallica, Dua Lipa, and K-pop boy group TXT.