ARMYs floored by BTS' brilliant idea of handing out pink roses as gifts during music shows 

The record-breaking K-pop boy group BTS recently celebrated their 9th-anniversary debut, and returned to domestic music shows after two long years.

Owing to the high demand to see them perform live, the group not only made sure to increase the venue size for their shows, but also distributed pink roses to ARMYs, as a gesture of affection.

As they took the flowers home with them, several fans discovered that the pink roses have turned purple - a colour of great significance, as it is associated with the BTS universe.

ᴖ◡ᴖ @kkukstudio bts gave pink roses to ARMYs that attended the pre-recording today ! bts gave pink roses to ARMYs that attended the pre-recording today ! https://t.co/dTMTqtGRPI

On June 10, the group made a smashing comeback in the music industry with the release of their new album, Proof. The drop serves as an anthology album that pays homage to the group’s past, present and future.

Cookies, roses that turn purple and more: What other gifts did BTS distribute at their music show?

At their shows, the group gifted fans heart-shaped cookies with pink and red frosting that read "BTS 9th Anniversary and Proof." Apart from this, fans were given coffee beans and beauty products from french brand Officine Universelle Buly. Finally, the members also handed out elegant pink roses.

Naturally, once the pink roses dried up over the next few days, they turned purple. While gardening enthusiasts would know that flowers change color when they dry up after a certain time, ARMYs were left awestruck at the idea, which makes sense, given that the color purple is synonymous with the boy band.

Back in 2016, during a fan meet-and-greet, when group member V saw a purple streak of light hitting the audience, he coined the phrase “Borahae” or “I Purple You”, which has now become the trademark way of identifying or showing love to ARMYs around the world.

ᴖ◡ᴖ @kkukstudio the pink roses bts gave on their music show turn purple when you dry them the pink roses bts gave on their music show turn purple when you dry them 😭 https://t.co/9hFRMbw1h5

Fans were overtaken by emotion upon seeing the meaningful gesture behind the gift.

tddybae☽thv @candyxtete

Turning purple after dried: for a long time..



Now, join me in the crying session !! @kkukstudio Okay so three pink roses : i love youTurning purple after dried: for a long time..Now, join me in the crying session !! @kkukstudio Okay so three pink roses : i love youTurning purple after dried: for a long time..Now, join me in the crying session !! https://t.co/1eX9JqnG17

◌ @winterbeartaete @kkukstudio pink turns into purple! did they plan this or it’s just a coincidence? 🥺 @kkukstudio pink turns into purple! did they plan this or it’s just a coincidence? 🥺💜 https://t.co/qJXvq5AmHn

Bangtan Greenhouse⁷ 🪴 @BTSgreenhouse @wintersnowflowr Bangtan Magic @kkukstudio It’s beautiful! I don’t know how they did it- usually flowers lose some of their color as they dry but these did the opposite?Bangtan Magic @wintersnowflowr @kkukstudio It’s beautiful! I don’t know how they did it- usually flowers lose some of their color as they dry but these did the opposite? ✨💜Bangtan Magic💜✨

namjoon wife 💜 @JiminSnuggleToy the pink roses bts gifted to armys turns to purple when it dries. that’s so beautiful .. they always never fail to amaze me further. the pink roses bts gifted to armys turns to purple when it dries. that’s so beautiful .. they always never fail to amaze me further. https://t.co/xWcIqox5jj

As part of the promotional music shows for Proof, the septet put on stellar performances with the album’s title track Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) and For Youth, which is a song entirely dedicated to the group’s fandom.

The global K-pop sensations have been winning hearts with their sweet gestures and interactions with fans ever since they stepped foot in the K-pop music industry. The pink roses are the latest in a long line of such gestures.

While flowers as a gift also connote beautiful meanings, when combined with the color purple, they become symbolic of the bond between BTS and ARMY.

BTS tops Billboard chart yet again with their latest release

Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment), which is the title track of the group’s newest album Proof, successfully charted at #1 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. charts for the week of June 20 to 25, 2022. The new drop has now joined BTS’ iconic hits like Dynamite, Life Goes On, Butter, Permission to Dance, and My Universe as the latest track to achieve this feat.

